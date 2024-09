The congregation stands to sing during the creation of the Malawi's first stake, the Lilongwe Malawi Stake, inside the Bingu wa Mutharika International Convention Center in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The Republic of Malawi in southeast Africa recently saw the creation of its first stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, followed by a second stake later the same month.

The Lilongwe Malawi Stake was created on June 2 and the Blantyre Malawi Stake on June 30.

“The Church is in good hands. … This is just the beginning,” said Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy at the second event. At the time, he was serving as president of the Africa South Area.

