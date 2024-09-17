Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone, of the United States, crosses the finish line to win a women's 200 meters invitational race during the Diamond League final 2024 athletics meet in Brussels, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. Reflecting on her season in a post-competition interview, McLaughlin-Levrone expressed gratitude for the opportunities.

After setting a new world record in the women’s 400-meter hurdles and winning gold in the 4x400-meter relay at the Paris Olympics, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone extended her winning streak with dominant performances in the invitational sections at the Brussels Diamond League.

McLaughlin-Levrone closed her season by winning both the 200-meter and 400-meter races, demonstrating her prowess beyond the hurdles.

Reflecting on her season in a post-competition interview, McLaughlin-Levrone expressed gratitude for the opportunities.

“I’ve learned to really just enjoy these opportunities God’s given me because this sport doesn’t last forever,” she said. “I know one day that I’m going to retire and I’m not going to get them back so I’m really just learning to embrace these moments.”

McLaughlin-Levrone competed in the invitationals because she did not qualify to compete in the Diamond League finals. She failed to meet the season’s point requirements, according to LetsRun.com.

Athletes must accumulate enough points at eligible Diamond League meets to qualify, the article explained.

Since McLaughlin-Levrone did not compete in any regular Diamond League events this season, she’s ineligible for the finals.

There is an exception under the “Global Wild Card” rule that allows an athlete who does not meet the standard requirements to compete. However, to qualify for the spot, the athlete must have competed in at least one Diamond League meet during the current season, which McLaughlin-Levrone did not.

“It is not about allowing a specific athlete to compete or not,” Diamond League CEO Petr Stastny told LetsRun.com. “It is about rules and criteria which must be fulfilled by all to becoming eligible to compete at the WDL Final.”

“Ms. McLaughlin-Levrone does not fulfill those criteria, either by accumulating enough points or receiving a wild card,” he continued.

Per Olympics.com, had McLaughlin-Levrone been allowed to compete in the finals, her 400-meter time of 49.11 from the invitational would have secured first place, ahead of Marileidy Paulino’s 49.45. In the 200 meter, her time of 22.40 would have placed her second, behind Brittany Brown’s winning time of 22.20.

At the 2024 Olympics, those times would have earned her fourth place in the 400 meter and seventh in the 200 meter.