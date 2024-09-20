The 2025 youth theme has been announced by the Young Women and Young Men general presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The youth theme chosen for 2025 is “Look unto Christ,” based on Doctrine and Covenants 6:36, which reads, “Look unto me in every thought; doubt not, fear not.”

Parents and youth leaders are encouraged to teach principles from the theme at home and at church throughout the year. The theme can be used as a topic for sacrament meeting talks given by youth and can provide focus for youth activities, including camps, youth conferences and devotionals. The theme will be emphasized during For the Strength of Youth conferences and worldwide youth devotionals.

