President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gestures during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

The October 2024 edition of the World Report — the biannual video compilation of news published by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since April general conference — is now available.

The 194th Semiannual General Conference is this weekend, Oct. 5 and 6.

Highlights of the past six months include the 100th birthday of President Russell M. Nelson, prophet and president of the church, and the global ministries of the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and other church leaders and officers.

The video also covers temple news, humanitarian giving and other events.

The World Report is available in 11 languages — English (watch below), Spanish, Portuguese, French, Cantonese, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin and Russian.