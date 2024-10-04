President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ephraim Utah Temple in Ephraim on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Since becoming President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018, President Russell M. Nelson has announced locations for 168 temples, beginning with seven identified during the April 2018 general conference through the 15 locations announced in the concluding session of April 2024 general conference.

Of the 168 temples he has announced, the breakdown in current status — as of Oct. 1, 2024, — is:

19 temples dedicated.

5 temples scheduled for dedication.

45 temples under construction.

1 temple scheduled for groundbreaking.

21 temples with site locations identified and renderings published.

32 temples with site locations identified.

45 announced temples still in planning and design.

