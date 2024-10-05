Conferencegoers exit the Conference Center after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

On an unseasonably warm Saturday, Emily Austin and Aspen Balch stood west of the granite conference center. The two friends took a weekend break from their studies at BYU-Idaho to attend a conference of their shared faith — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The messages on joy in Jesus Christ, especially from Elder Patrick Kearon, excited Austin and Balch who said they found his message of joy powerful.

“We are members of the Church of Jesus Christ,” said Elder Kearon. “We are members of the church of joy!”

“It’s the church of joy. I’m ready to go!” said Austin, doing a little hop in the air outside the conference center. Balch said she just loved the phrase Elder Kearon used in his talk.

Joy, peace and love were the words conferencegoers used to describe the respite they sought in a world riddled with polarization, unfairness, loneliness and weariness. The seemingly incessant choir of voices beckoning people toward division is checked at the door as Latter-day Saints were greeted with a different chorus — unity is found in Jesus Christ.

For nearly two centuries, Latter-day Saints have gathered to hear inspired messages from living prophets, apostles and church leaders. These leaders of a global church tailored messages toward the unique and universal challenges of our day at the 194th Semiannual General Conference on Saturday.

1 of 76 Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, exit after the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. The timely words of church leaders

The world heard a remedy of eternal and universal weight for the issues ailing the world — the hope and joy found in Jesus Christ can eclipse these challenges.

“As we strengthen our faith in Jesus Christ, we see beyond our struggles to the blessings and promises of eternity,” said Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “Like a light whose brilliance grows, hope brightens the darkened world, and we see our glorious future.”

Latter-day Saints were reminded about President Russell M. Nelson’s landmark talk calling on members to be peacemakers. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency invited members to avoid contention and to follow Jesus’ example in his ministry.

“We need to love and do good to all,” said President Oaks. “We need to avoid contention and be peacemakers in all our communications. This does not mean to compromise our principles and priorities, but to cease harshly attacking others for theirs.”

Calling the morning session “spiritually recharging,” BYU adjunct professor Stephen Smoot said he loves going to conference with family, friends and fellow church members. The call for peacemaking from President Oaks stuck with him.

“I think President Oaks had some very wise words of counsel to remind us in this politically polarized environment that we’re in that whatever our differences, whatever our very strong feelings we may have on politics, that we should strive to address our differences in a Christ-like manner,” he said.

These messages applicable to the current day and age have a long history starting around two hundred years. In the home of Peter Whitmer on June 9, 1830, the prophet Joseph Smith read Ezekiel 14 to a small audience numbering around 30. From its modest origins, the conference has now swelled with 54,646 seats filled over the course of the three sessions. Millions more across the world tune in by huddling around televisions and radios.

The conference center was bustling Saturday morning when for the first time in years, it was open to its full capacity. Couples young and old held hands tightly and wrapped their arms around each other while walking to find their seats. Children linked arms following their parents. And some came by themselves, one woman carrying a crimson matte notebook, a Book of Mormon with a rainbow of tabs and a smile in her eyes.

Sometimes speakers would address a certain population in the church as Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman did when she said she had a message she wanted “each girl in the kingdom to understand.”

“Live up to your privileges,” said President Freeman. “Learn how priesthood ordinances and covenant promises will allow God’s power to flow into your life with greater efficacy, working in and through you, empowering and equipping you to reach your full purpose and potential.”

Audience members listen during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Latter-day Saints spoke different languages, traveled different distances and wore clothing from different cultures, but greeted each other as family. International musicians were part of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and there were also choirs of children from northern Utah and missionaries. Church leaders from different countries spoke, too.

“Whether your baptism was yesterday or years ago, whether you meet in a large multi-ward church building or under a thatched canopy, whether you receive the sacrament in remembrance of the Saviour in Thai or Swahili, I would like to say you, welcome to the church of joy!” said Elder Kearon. “Welcome to the church of joy!”

Finding joy in Jesus Christ was a key message delivered throughout the day. Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles said simply, “Ours is a gospel of joy and holiness in everyday life.”

Speakers reflected on the blueprint for joy President Nelson had laid out in a general conference just the year previous: “Think Celestial!”

“If we think celestial, we will realize that Our Savior will be there as many times as necessary to provide help if we want to learn, change, overcome, cope, or succeed in whatever will bring true and everlasting happiness to our lives,” said Elder Juan Pablo Villar of the Seventy.

1 of 68 President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joins his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, as they exit the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. A universal message becomes a personal one

Two bubbly college students Austin and Balch found new insights and motivation from the Saturday afternoon session. The pair whipped out their notebooks to share what they learned in unison, as they stood on the conference grounds with the granite glimmering under the afternoon sun.

But before Austin and Balch spoke about the messages, they said the experience of attending conference itself was something they loved, too.

“I personally just love being at the conference center and being able to see the apostles in person,” said Austin. Agreeing with her friend, Balch added she thought “the spirit’s just completely different when you’re within the walls of the conference center.”

When our focus is centered on Jesus Christ, we have joy, said Austin, mentioning Elder Kearon’s talk. “Going to church, going to conference and having the spirit should always bring us joy.”

Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante’s exhortations for unity and seeking people who may feel forgotten rung true with Balch who said the message impacted her especially because she was sitting in a conference center surrounded by thousands of people.

Balch said he had the impression that God knows every person in the conference center and “every name of the people that were watching over the world,” Balch said. “And we are never forgotten, no matter what we’re going through.”