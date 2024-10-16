A collection of works from various time periods and styles depicting Jesus Christ are displayed together during a exhibition organized by the Church History Museum and the Center for Latter-day Saint Arts featuring art created by, for, and about Latter-day Saints between 1830 and the present, in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. The exhibition will be open through February 2025.

As The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints nears the bicentennial of its founding in 1830, the Church History Museum and The Center for Latter-day Saint Arts have come together to celebrate nearly 200 years of the rich doctrines, history and culture in artwork.

In the new exhibit entitled “Work and Wonder: 200 Years of Latter-day Saint Art,” a wide variety of works are presented, having been created by individuals connected to the faith around the world over two centuries.

In this episode of the Church News podcast, we take you behind the scenes of the exhibit, which includes 118 pieces of art, organized not in chronological order but thematically. Together, we discuss with organizers and artists the many ways faith and testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ are represented through art.

