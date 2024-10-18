Cleveland Guardians' David Fry celebrates after hitting a game-winning two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. The Guardians won 7-5.

Fresh off hitting a game-winning home run and getting soaked with a Gatorade shower, David Fry of the Cleveland Guardians put the spotlight on his faith as he celebrated his team’s big win.

“All glory to God,” Fry said during a postgame interview after he helped the Guardians take down the New York Yankees 7-5 in 10 innings in Game 3 of the ALCS.

He continued, “I had a really bad first at bat and strike out versus (Luke) Weaver, and I just told God, I said, ‘Take it, man. Just take the at bat.’ I still don’t know what happened, but it ended up that we won.”

Fry again credited God with the home run during his full press conference.

“I just told God, ‘Hey man, take this. It’s a tough matchup. Just try to have fun and you take the at bat,’” he said.

Fry added that he’s learned to rely on his faith in order to stay calm in big moments.

“I try to give it to God, and I’m just trying to have the slowest heartbeat I can. It’s tough in those situations to try to stay within yourself,” he said.

Fry’s home run in the 10th inning capped a wild series of events in Thursday’s game.

The Yankees had tied it up in the eighth with a two-run home run from Aaron Judge. They then took the lead off another homer, this time from Giancarlo Stanton, according to ESPN.

The Yankees scored again in the ninth inning to make it 5-3. The game looked to be theirs as the end of the ninth inning approached, but then Jhonkensy Noel tied it up with a two-run home run.

With the score locked at 5-5, the teams headed into a 10th inning. That’s when Fry secured the win for Cleveland, per ESPN.

The Guardians and Yankees next play Friday night at 6:08 p.m. MDT in Game 4 of the best-of-7 series.

The game will air on TBS and truTV and stream on Max.