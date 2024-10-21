SALVADOR, Brazil — “Members of the Church here are full of love for God — their Father — and Jesus Christ and are willing to serve others in keeping the first and second commandments,” Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said of the Latter-day Saints in Salvador on the day of the dedication of house of the Lord in this Brazilian city.

Elder Andersen was accompanied at the Sunday, Oct. 20, dedication by his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen. Elder Mathias Held, a General Authority Seventy who serves as an assistant executive director in the Temple Department, attended the dedication with his wife, Sister Irene Held. Elder Ciro Schmeil, a General Authority Seventy and new first counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, was joined by his wife, Sister Alessandra Schmeil.

While visiting the temple grounds the day before its dedication, Elder Andersen said that Church members will be endowed with power in the new house of the Lord. He added that “the city will prosper, and all those in [the state of] Bahia will be blessed because the temple is here.”

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.