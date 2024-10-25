President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, smiles during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

President Russell M. Nelson will dedicate the Deseret Peak Utah Temple, the 200th operating temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

President Nelson, who is 100, last dedicated a temple in April, when he rededicated the renovated Manti Utah Temple.

President Nelson announced the Deseret Peak Utah Temple for Tooele, Utah, at a general conference on April 7, 2019. Construction of the temple was completed this summer and a public open house was held from Sept. 26 to Oct. 19, 2024.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will accompany President Nelson during the dedication, which will begin at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast to local meetinghouses in the temple district. The dedication will then be rebroadcast to meetinghouses in the temple district at 7 p.m.

President Nelson has embarked the church on its greatest era of temple construction. He repeatedy has explained the reason for the expansion.

“Here is my promise to you: Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find him in the temple,” he said at the church’s general conference this month. “You will feel his mercy. You will find answers to your most vexing questions. You will better comprehend the joy of his gospel.”

He has announced 185 temples, and the church now has 367 total temples announced, in planning, under construction or dedicated and in operation.

“Why are we building temples at such an unprecedented pace? Why? Because the Lord has instructed us to do so,” President Nelson said at conference. “The blessings of the temple help to gather Israel on both sides of the veil. These blessings also help to prepare a people who will help prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord!”