President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves as he exits after the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

President Russell M. Nelson promised Sunday that those who seek Jesus Christ will find him in the temple, then announced plans for 17 new temples as he closed the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The 100-year-old leader sat in a chair and used a desktop teleprompter during a prerecorded message because, he said, “my eyes are getting older.”

He said God instructed church leaders to build temples at this unprecedented pace — President Nelson has announced 185 new temples over the past six years — because temple blessings prepare people for Jesus Christ’s second coming.

“Here is my promise to you: Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find him in the temple. You will feel his mercy. You will find answers to your most vexing questions. You will better comprehend the joy of his gospel,” he said.

Temple worship helps Christ’s disciples find peace and spiritual reassurance in a turbulent world filled with dizzying distractions, he said.

“In the house of the Lord, we focus on Jesus Christ. We learn of him. We make covenants to follow him. We come to know him. As we keep our temple covenants, we gain greater access to the Lord’s strengthening power. In the temple, we receive protection from the buffetings of the world. We experience the pure love of Jesus Christ and our Heavenly Father in great abundance!”

President Nelson also announced that the Salt Lake Temple renovation is projected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Where will the newly announced temples be built?

The locations for the new temples are:

Juchitán de Zaragoza, Mexico

Santa Ana, El Salvador

Medellín, Colombia

Santiago, Dominican Republic

Puerto Montt, Chile

Dublin, Ireland

Milan, Italy

Abuja, Nigeria

Kampala, Uganda

Maputo, Mozambique

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Queen Creek, Arizona

El Paso, Texas

Huntsville, Alabama

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Summit, New Jersey

Price, Utah

“I pray that we will not miss the majesty of this moment!” President Nelson said, adding that “Now is the time for us to make our discipleship our highest priority.”

Heather Crozier reacts as she and her daughter, Kirtland, listen to President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as he announces 17 new temples will be built, during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Life’s most crucial question and 2 prophetic invitations

President Nelson shared additional insights during his 15-minute address.

“I have learned that the most crucial question we each must answer is this: To whom or to what will I give my life? My decision to follow Jesus Christ is the most important decision I have ever made,” he said.

He also issued two invitations.

“I urge you to devote time each week — for the rest of your life — to increase your understanding of the Atonement of Jesus Christ,” he said, because Christ “will heal your wounded soul ... Your burdens will feel lighter ... You will find that the painful moments of your life are temporary.” “I call upon you to rededicate your lives to Jesus Christ. I call upon you to help gather scattered Israel and to prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord. I call upon you to talk of Christ, testify of Christ, have faith in Christ and rejoice in Christ!”

Millions around the world watched broadcasts of Sunday’s sessions. More than 19,000 people attended a session at the Conference Center for the first time since 2019, when limits began due to the COVID-19 pandemic and construction related to the Salt Lake Temple renovation, which in some cases limited parking.

A total of 38,202 attended on Sunday. The total for all five sessions was 92,848.

President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves to conferencegoers as he enters the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Who spoke on Sunday at general conference?

Thirty-four of the church’s leaders taught Saturday and Sunday from the Bible and Book of Mormon.

“Whether handheld or digital, the Holy Bible and the Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ, provide spiritual guidance and teaching from Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world,” said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “We treasure these books for their profound role in documenting God’s direction to ancient prophets and people and the guidance they provide for our own personal lives.”

Leaders also provided guidance and advice for living a life of faith on unseasonably warm days at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Fourteen of those talks were given on Sunday by:

President Nelson and President Eyring of the First Presidency

President Holland and Elders Uchtdorf, Cook, Stevenson and Rasband from the Quorum of the Twelve

Elders Brook P. Hales, Takashi Wada, Rubén V. Alliaud and I. Raymond Egbo, who are General Authority Seventies

Bishop L. Todd Budge of the Presiding Bishopric

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency

President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, stands with his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency and president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, who is supported by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at the start of the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency

President Eyring said church members can find comfort in the stories of scriptural families in which those who abandoned faith returned.

“Remembering saved them. Your teaching of that sacred doctrine will be remembered.”

“All of us have family members we love who are being tempted and tried by the seemingly constant forces of Satan, the destroyer, who would make all God’s children miserable. For many of us, there have been sleepless nights. We have tried to surround the people who are at risk with every force for good. We have pled in prayer for them. We have loved them. We have set the best example we could.”

“If you pray, if you talk to God, and if you plead for his help for your loved one, and if you thank him not only for help but for the patience and gentleness that come from not receiving all you desire right away or perhaps ever, then I promise you that you will draw closer to him. You will become diligent and long-suffering. And then you can know that you have done all that you can to help those you love and those you pray for navigate through Satan’s attempt to derail them.”

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, gives a thumbs up as he exits after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

President Holland, seated in a tall chair at the podium, spoke lovingly and boldly about Jesus Christ and was the first speaker in the Sunday morning session.

“Down through human history some people have reduced his righteousness to mere prudishness, his justice to mere anger, his mercy to mere permissiveness. We must beware of any such simplistic versions of him that conveniently ignore teachings we find uncomfortable. This dumbing down has been true even regarding his ultimate defining virtue, his love.”

“In short, he is one who could administer grace and insist on truth at the same time.”

“I testify that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the vehicle God has provided for the exaltation of our souls,” said President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “The gospel it teaches is true and the priesthood legitimizing it is not derivative. I testify that Russell M. Nelson is a prophet of our God, as his predecessors were and as will his successors be.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, wave as they exit after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Uchtdorf noted that he was baptized 75 years ago in Zwickau, Germany, where he loved a chapel that no longer stands. The apostle, who will turn 84 in November, said he misses the chapel but said it is vital to focus on what is eternal. He called Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ the only “undeviating, perfectly reliable object of our trust.”

“Over the past 75 years, Jesus Christ has led me on a journey through life that is more thrilling than I could ever have imagined. He has comforted me in my afflictions, helped me to recognize my weaknesses, healed my spiritual wounds and nourished me in my growing faith.”

“We must ask ourselves: Is my testimony based on what I hope to happen in my life? Is it dependent on the actions or attitudes of others? Or is it firmly founded on Jesus Christ, ‘rooted and built up in him, regardless of life’s changing circumstances?’”

“Strong faith in Jesus Christ doesn’t just happen. No, in this mortal world, it’s the thorns and thistles of doubt that grow spontaneously. The healthy, fruitful tree of faith requires intentional effort. And a vital part of that effort is making sure we are firmly rooted in Christ.”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Katherine Christofferson, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, and Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, exit after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Cook taught that scriptures are the foundation of faith and counseled against inappropriate internet usage.

“We are grateful for the noticeable increase in those who respond to sacred invitations, change their lives and accept the opportunity to follow Jesus Christ. They enter the covenant path through faith, repentance, baptism and confirmation as taught in the Holy Bible and the Book of Mormon.”

“The Bible provides an accurate account of the mortal ministry of Jesus Christ including his death and resurrection. The Book of Mormon is more explicit about the Atonement of Jesus Christ, something prophets explained in detail prior to his death.”

“Do not entertain immoral, dishonest or unrighteous material. If you do, algorithms can lead you down a path that destroys faith and impairs your eternal progression. You can be acted upon positively or negatively. Seek righteousness and avoid dark Internet rabbit holes and doomscrolling. Fill your life with positive, righteous ideas, be joyful, have fun but avoid foolishness. There is a difference.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Rasband said that sustaining church leaders, family members and neighbors is to hold them up when needed and to say, “I am here for you.”

“To hold up the prophet is a sacred work. We do not sit quietly by, but actively defend him, follow his counsel, teach his words and pray for him.”

“President Nelson draws upon years of serving the Lord. His maturity, wide-ranging experience, wisdom and consistent receipt of revelation is specifically suited for our day.”

“We all need to be lifted up by the Lord with peace, comfort and most of all with personal revelation to counter the fear, darkness and contention encompassing the world.”

“Dear President Nelson, on behalf of the members and friends of the Lord’s church throughout the world, we feel blessed to hold up your teachings, to hold up your example of Christ-like living and to hold up your fervent testimony of our Lord and Savior, the Redeemer of us all.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Lesa J. Stevenson, exit after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Stevenson said the next decade in church history will be unforgettable, beginning with President Nelson’s 100th birthday because it brought attention to the church’s message that it is led by a prophet.

“Contemplate the unprecedented number of temple open houses and dedications that are planned to take place over the next decade, even the potential of 164 temples and counting. Imagine tens of millions of you and your friends walking through a house of the Lord. The symbolic center of these events will be the rededication of the Salt Lake Temple and the activities associated with it.”

“2030 will bring opportunities worldwide to commemorate the bicentennial of the organization of the church ... In 2034, thousands of dignitaries, visitors and athletes from around the world will flood the streets of Salt Lake City, the stage for the Winter Olympic Games ... The eyes of the world will be upon the church ...”

“I promise (young people) this will be a decade never to be forgotten for you if you embrace ... four divinely appointed responsibilities: First, live the gospel of Jesus Christ ... Second, reach out in compassion to care for those in need ... Third, invite all to receive the gospel ... Fourth, unite families for eternity.”

Elder Brook P. Hales, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Elder Brook P. Hales, General Authority Seventy

Elder Hales shared several stories of his own and others’ painful and difficult life experiences, but said that the challenges of life are part of God’s merciful plan that will result in eternal life.

“If we are to be the beneficiaries of the Lord’s ‘work and glory,’ even ‘immortality and eternal life,’ we must expect to be schooled and taught, and to pass through the refiner’s fire — sometimes to our utter limits. To completely avoid the problems, challenges and difficulties of this world would be to sidestep the process that is truly necessary for mortality to work.”

“Brothers and sisters, mortality works! It is designed to work! Despite the challenges, heartaches and difficulties we all face, our loving, wise and perfect Heavenly Father has designed the plan of happiness such that we are not destined to fail. His plan provides a way for us to rise above our mortal failures.”

Elder Takashi Wada, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Takashi Wada of the Seventy

Elder Wada described being a lonely teenager when he read some of the words of Jesus Christ for the first time.

“His words filled my heart even though I could not describe my feelings well at that time. Although Jesus Christ lived many centuries ago in a land unfamiliar to me, I thought I could trust his words with all my heart. I hoped someday in the future, I might learn more about Jesus Christ.”

“I am grateful for our Heavenly Father’s plan of happiness. Because he loves us, he prepared the way to return to his presence through his Only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ.”

Rubén V. Alliaud, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Elder Rubén V. Alliaud of the Seventy

Elder Alliaud noted that Latter-day Saint doctrine about the Godhead and that all are literal children of God is different from other churches.

“For Latter-day Saints, this teaching is not metaphorical. Rather, we truly believe that we are all literally the children of God. He is ‘the Father of (our) spirits,’ and because of that, we have the potential to become like him, which seems to be inconceivable to some.”

“Every time we are taught about our divine nature and destiny, the adversary of all righteousness tempts us to call them into question.”

Elder I. Raymond Egbo, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Elder I. Raymond Egbo of the Seventy

Elder Egbo taught church members to focus on Jesus Christ’s gospel.

“I pray that the Holy Ghost will help each of us to heed President Nelson’s invitation to focus our lives on Jesus Christ and his gospel so we can experience joy in Christ regardless of what is happening — or not happening — in our lives.”

He told parents whose children have strayed to trust God, who will touch their hearts: “Christ is joy — Christ is hope; he is the promise of good things to come. So, trust Jesus Christ with your child, for he is the strength of every parent and of every child.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency

Sister Browning encouraged listeners to learn line upon line while practicing obedience and profound trust as they seek answers to spiritual questions. She noted that scientists, with limited knowledge, previously thought Pluto was a planet. They diligently sought more information and eventually learned it was outside the solar system.

“Our sincere gospel questions can provide Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ with opportunities to help us grow. My personal effort to seek answers from the Lord to my own spiritual questions — past and present — has allowed me to use the space between the lines of my understanding and God’s to practice obedience to him and fidelity to the spiritual knowledge that I currently possess.”

“Your willing obedience to God’s commands, despite not having a complete knowledge of his reasons, places you in the company of his prophets.”

“We may be required to ‘wait upon the Lord’ in the space between our current line of understanding and the next yet to be delivered. This sacred space can be a place where our greatest spiritual conditioning can occur — the site where we can ‘bear with patience’ our earnest seeking and renew our strength to continue to keep the sacred promises we have made to God through covenant.”

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric

Bishop Budge asked listeners to consider the ways they are seeking Christ and to improve their listening to God.

“Let me suggest that what may be needed is not necessarily more time, but more awareness of and focus on God during the times we already set aside for him. For example, when praying, what if we were to spend less time talking and more time just being with God; and when we were to speak, to give more heartfelt and specific expressions of gratitude and love?”

“Paradoxically, helping God hasten his work of salvation and exaltation may require that we slow down. Being always ‘in motion’ may be adding to the ‘commotion’ in our lives and robbing us of the peace we seek.”

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, reads from "For the Strength of Youth" during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency

Brother Wilcox encouraged Latter-day Saint youth — teenagers — to live differently than others as disciples of Christ.

“The Lord of the Vineyard labors with you. You are working hand in hand with Jesus Christ. With each new covenant — and as your relationship with him deepens — you hold each other tighter and tighter until you are firmly clasped together.”

“In that sacred symbol of his grace, you will find both the desire and the strength to live exactly how the Savior lived — differently from the world. You’ve got this because Jesus Christ has got you!”

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the Sunday morning session. Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles conducted the afternoon session.