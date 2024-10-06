President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, smiles during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Hanna Seariac

By Hanna Seariac

Hanna is a reporter for the Deseret News where she covers courts, crime, policy and faith.

In the final session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced 17 new temples.

Sunday’s announcement from the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints brings the total number of temples he has announced as church president from 168 to 185.

There are now 367 temples of the church either dedicated, scheduled for dedication, under construction or planned.

The locations for the new temples are:

  • Juchitán de Zaragoza, Mexico
  • Santa Ana, El Salvador
  • Medellín, Colombia
  • Santiago, Dominican Republic
  • Puerto Montt, Chile
  • Dublin, Ireland
  • Milan, Italy
  • Abuja, Nigeria
  • Kampala, Uganda
  • Maputo, Mozambique
  • Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
  • Queen Creek, Arizona
  • El Paso, Texas
  • Huntsville, Alabama
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Summit, New Jersey
  • Price, Utah
