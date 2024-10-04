The 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held Oct. 5-6 at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
- President Russell M. Nelson, who turned 100 in September, is expected to participate in and speak at the conference. This is President Nelson’s 82nd consecutive general conference.
- There will be six sessions over two days: Saturday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. MDT, and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. MDT.
- The Conference Center will be at full capacity. For the first time since 2019, there are no seating restrictions.
In April, President Nelson spoke about the blessings of priesthood keys and announced 15 new temples.
