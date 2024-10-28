Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) leaves the field after an 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Landover, Md.

Moments after throwing a successful Hail Mary pass to beat the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels put the focus on God as he celebrated his team’s unbelievable win.

“Nothing but God, man. Nothing but God,” Daniels told CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Daniels cited his faith to explain not just his team’s game-winning touchdown, but also his return to NFL action after a rib injury last week.

The rookie quarterback barely practiced ahead of the Bears game as he rehabbed the injury, but he was able to suit up for the Commanders on Sunday.

“Without him, I don’t even think I’d be playing this week. All glory to God,” Daniels said.

Commanders Hail Mary

Daniels and the Commanders were in control for much of the game Sunday afternoon, but the Bears took a 3-point lead with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.

The Commanders used most of the remaining time to move to midfield — close enough to the end zone for Daniels to loft a Hail Mary pass.

On the final play of the game, and after running around for several seconds to evade defenders, Daniels finally released the pass. The ball bounced off a clump of Bears and Commanders around the 5-yard line and was then caught by wide receiver Noah Brown, who was wide open in the end zone.

With the touchdown, the Commanders beat the Bears, 18-15.

The Commanders are now 6-2 on the season, while the Bears are 4-3.

Jayden Daniels draft pick

During his postgame interview with Wolfson, Daniels spoke about why this year’s Commanders team is special.

“We’ve got a great locker room. A great brotherhood. Nobody else I’d rather go to war with,” he said.

Daniels joined the team this spring after being picked second overall in the 2024 NFL draft.