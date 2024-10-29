Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) goes up for a 3-point shot as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

About 17 hours after he sustained a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle Monday night, Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks shared a short message on his Instagram stories Tuesday afternoon, his first post since the injury.

His post featured a photo of himself playing with the Jazz. The text over the image was the words of a Bible verse, Joshua 1:9.

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

Hendricks added a red heart emoji at the end.

Hendricks suffered the injury halfway through the third quarter of the Jazz’s 110-102 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

A second-year forward out of UCF, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound Hendricks had come out of the gate well for Utah this season after a rookie campaign in which he showed flashes of good things but little consistency.

In the Jazz’s first two games combined before Monday, Hendricks had 12 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

On Monday before exiting, Hendricks had two points, three rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 21 minutes.