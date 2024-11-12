Anthony Hopkins arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. Hopkins plays King Herod in "Mary," which will be released on Netflix on Dec. 6, 2024. Jae C. Hong, Invision via Associated Press
Netflix will ring in the holiday season in early December with the release of “Mary,” its new movie about the woman at the center of the Bible’s Christmas story.

“Mary” tells a fictionalized backstory for Mary, the mother of Jesus. It shows her growing up, meeting Joseph and becoming pregnant.

“This coming-of-age biblical epic tells the story of one of history’s most profound figures and the remarkable journey that led to the birth of Jesus,” Netflix’s overview of the film explains.

Netflix’s article notes that “Mary” filmmakers consulted with biblical scholars and religious leaders as they worked on the film, drawing on historical, as well as spiritual, information.

With the resulting film, they aim to “center Mary of Nazareth’s experience,” and help people engage with Bible passages on Jesus’ birth in new ways.

Noa Cohen plays Mary in “Mary,” and Anthony Hopkins, a two-time Oscar winner, plays King Herod, per IMDB.

The Rev. Joel Osteen, a prominent megachurch pastor, is an executive producer.

“Mary” will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 6.

