Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Commissioner of the Church Educational System, speaks during a devotional to high school age youth and their parents from throughout Utah County at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

PROVO, Utah — As many Americans are questioning the need for a four-year college degree, Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and commissioner of Church education, reiterated how important education is to the Lord.

He told hundreds of seminary-age youth and their parents gathered in the Brigham Young University Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 10, that if they consecrate their learning to heaven, God will help them.

Leaders within the Church Educational System have conducted similar gatherings, such as at the University of Utah earlier this year and in Las Vegas last year. The event was an opportunity for parents and students to learn more about the educational opportunities available at the Church’s several universities and colleges, especially BYU and BYU–Idaho.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.