President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints aalong with his wife Sister Wendy Nelson dedicates the Church's 200th temple, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

President Russell M. Nelson, who is 100, dedicated the 200th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday.

It’s natural to wonder how quickly the church can build the 185 temples he has announced over the past six years as part of an unprecedented expansion. You may have seen or heard some say it would take decades if the church maintained the rate of completing and dedicating 3.3 temples per year that it maintained from 2001-2022.

But the church is now building at a rate far beyond that one.

For example, the church dedicated 11 temples last year.

President Nelson’s dedication of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele marked the completion of the 14th temple this year.

Church leaders are scheduled to dedicate two more before the end of 2024 — the Casper Wyoming Temple and Tallahassee Florida Temple.

That will bring the total this year to 16, making 2024 the second-biggest year of temple dedications in church history.

The church dedicated 15 temples in 1999 and 34 temples in 2000 during a boom of construction of smaller temples under President Gordon B. Hinckley’s leadership.

The church now has completed and dedicated 22 of the 185 temples that President Nelson has announced, with 50 more under construction.

Two temple dedications are scheduled already for 2025 — in New Zealand and Ivory Coast — and another 48 temples are under construction.

Another groundbreaking is scheduled in December for the Grand Rapids Michigan Temple.

