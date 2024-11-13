Estee Carter holds her daughter Darbi after donating with Light The World Giving Machines in Times Square in New York City on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. $22 million has been donated through Light the World Giving Machines globally. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Tad Walch

By Tad Walch

Tad Walch covers religion with a focus on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The big red vending machines for giving will be in a record 106 cities and 13 countries this holiday season, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday.

The Light the World Giving Machines will be available in 33 U.S. states and in Africa and Asia for the first time, the church said during a news conference that included a video message from Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

This is the eighth year of the Light the World initiative, which invites the world to help people feel the love of Jesus Christ during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season, said Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The machines raised $32 million in the first seven years of the initiative.

People can use the Light the World Giving Machines to provide meals, health care, livestock, clothing and more to others around the world.

This story will be updated.

Where to find the Giving Machines this year

This year, Giving Machines can be found in the following cities.

2024 Giving Machine Locations

Australia

  • Brisbane
  • Canberra
  • Melbourne
  • Perth
  • Sydney

Canada

  • Calgary
  • Lethbridge
  • Montreal
  • Toronto

China

  • Hong Kong

El Salvador

  • San Salvador

Guatemala

  • Guatemala City
  • Quetzaltenango

Honduras

  • San Pedro Sula

Kenya

  • Nairobi

Mexico

  • Aragon
  • Cuernavaca
  • Pachuca
  • Puebla
  • Toluca
  • Tula

New Zealand

  • Auckland
  • Christchurch
  • Hamilton
  • Wellington

Panama

  • Panama City

Philippines

  • Cebu City
  • Davao
  • Manila

United Kingdom

  • Birmingham
  • London

United States

Alabama

  • Birmingham

Alaska

  • Anchorage
  • Fairbanks

Arizona

  • Flagstaff
  • Gila Valley
  • Gilbert
  • Glendale
  • Prescott
  • Prescott Valley
  • Snowflake
  • Tucson

Arkansas

  • Bentonville

California

  • Dana Point
  • Huntington Beach
  • Modesto
  • Sacramento
  • San Diego

Colorado

  • Denver

Connecticut

  • Darien
  • Mystic

District of Columbia

  • Washington D.C. (Tysons, Virginia)

Florida

  • Orlando
  • St. Augustine

Georgia

  • Atlanta (Cumming and Newman)

Hawaii

  • Hilo
  • Honolulu
  • Lahaina
  • Laie

Idaho

  • Boise
  • Caldwell
  • Meridian

Illinois

  • Chicago

Indiana

  • Indianapolis

Maryland

  • Columbia

Massachusetts

  • Boston

Michigan

  • Detroit
  • Grand Rapids
  • Midland

Missouri

  • Kansas City
  • St. Louis

Nebraska

  • Omaha

Nevada

  • Elko
  • Las Vegas (Henderson and Summerlin)
  • Reno

New Jersey

  • East Rutherford

New York

  • New York City

North Carolina

  • Charlotte

Ohio

  • Cincinnati
  • Columbus

Oklahoma

  • Oklahoma City
  • Tulsa

Oregon

  • Eugene
  • Portland

Pennsylvania

  • Philadelphia

Tennessee

  • Knoxville
  • Nashville

Texas

  • Austin
  • Frisco
  • Grapevine
  • Houston
  • McKinney
  • San Antonio
  • Sugar Land
  • The Woodlands
Utah

  • Logan
  • Ogden
  • Orem
  • Salt Lake City
  • St. George

Vermont

  • Sharon

Virginia

  • Richmond

Washington

  • Seattle
  • Tacoma
