Estee Carter holds her daughter Darbi after donating with Light The World Giving Machines in Times Square in New York City on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. $22 million has been donated through Light the World Giving Machines globally.

The big red vending machines for giving will be in a record 106 cities and 13 countries this holiday season, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday.

The Light the World Giving Machines will be available in 33 U.S. states and in Africa and Asia for the first time, the church said during a news conference that included a video message from Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

This is the eighth year of the Light the World initiative, which invites the world to help people feel the love of Jesus Christ during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season, said Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The machines raised $32 million in the first seven years of the initiative.

People can use the Light the World Giving Machines to provide meals, health care, livestock, clothing and more to others around the world.

This story will be updated.

Where to find the Giving Machines this year

This year, Giving Machines can be found in the following cities.

2024 Giving Machine Locations

Australia

Brisbane

Canberra

Melbourne

Perth

Sydney

Canada

Calgary

Lethbridge

Montreal

Toronto

China

Hong Kong

El Salvador

San Salvador

Guatemala

Guatemala City

Quetzaltenango

Honduras

San Pedro Sula

Kenya

Nairobi

Mexico

Aragon

Cuernavaca

Pachuca

Puebla

Toluca

Tula

New Zealand

Auckland

Christchurch

Hamilton

Wellington

Panama

Panama City

Philippines

Cebu City

Davao

Manila

United Kingdom

Birmingham

London

United States

Alabama

Birmingham

Alaska

Anchorage

Fairbanks

Arizona

Flagstaff

Gila Valley

Gilbert

Glendale

Prescott

Prescott Valley

Snowflake

Tucson

Arkansas

Bentonville

California

Dana Point

Huntington Beach

Modesto

Sacramento

San Diego

Colorado

Denver

Connecticut

Darien

Mystic

District of Columbia

Washington D.C. (Tysons, Virginia)

Florida

Orlando

St. Augustine

Georgia

Atlanta (Cumming and Newman)

Hawaii

Hilo

Honolulu

Lahaina

Laie

Idaho

Boise

Caldwell

Meridian

Illinois

Chicago

Indiana

Indianapolis

Maryland

Columbia

Massachusetts

Boston

Michigan

Detroit

Grand Rapids

Midland

Missouri

Kansas City

St. Louis

Nebraska

Omaha

Nevada

Elko

Las Vegas (Henderson and Summerlin)

Reno

New Jersey

East Rutherford

New York

New York City

North Carolina

Charlotte

Ohio

Cincinnati

Columbus

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City

Tulsa

Oregon

Eugene

Portland

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

Tennessee

Knoxville

Nashville

Texas

Austin

Frisco

Grapevine

Houston

McKinney

San Antonio

Sugar Land

The Woodlands

Utah

Logan

Ogden

Orem

Salt Lake City

St. George

Vermont

Sharon

Virginia

Richmond

Washington