The big red vending machines for giving will be in a record 106 cities and 13 countries this holiday season, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday.
The Light the World Giving Machines will be available in 33 U.S. states and in Africa and Asia for the first time, the church said during a news conference that included a video message from Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.
This is the eighth year of the Light the World initiative, which invites the world to help people feel the love of Jesus Christ during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season, said Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
The machines raised $32 million in the first seven years of the initiative.
People can use the Light the World Giving Machines to provide meals, health care, livestock, clothing and more to others around the world.
This story will be updated.
Where to find the Giving Machines this year
This year, Giving Machines can be found in the following cities.
2024 Giving Machine Locations
Australia
- Brisbane
- Canberra
- Melbourne
- Perth
- Sydney
Canada
- Calgary
- Lethbridge
- Montreal
- Toronto
China
- Hong Kong
El Salvador
- San Salvador
Guatemala
- Guatemala City
- Quetzaltenango
Honduras
- San Pedro Sula
Kenya
- Nairobi
Mexico
- Aragon
- Cuernavaca
- Pachuca
- Puebla
- Toluca
- Tula
New Zealand
- Auckland
- Christchurch
- Hamilton
- Wellington
Panama
- Panama City
Philippines
- Cebu City
- Davao
- Manila
United Kingdom
- Birmingham
- London
United States
Alabama
- Birmingham
Alaska
- Anchorage
- Fairbanks
Arizona
- Flagstaff
- Gila Valley
- Gilbert
- Glendale
- Prescott
- Prescott Valley
- Snowflake
- Tucson
Arkansas
- Bentonville
California
- Dana Point
- Huntington Beach
- Modesto
- Sacramento
- San Diego
Colorado
- Denver
Connecticut
- Darien
- Mystic
District of Columbia
- Washington D.C. (Tysons, Virginia)
Florida
- Orlando
- St. Augustine
Georgia
- Atlanta (Cumming and Newman)
Hawaii
- Hilo
- Honolulu
- Lahaina
- Laie
Idaho
- Boise
- Caldwell
- Meridian
Illinois
- Chicago
Indiana
- Indianapolis
Maryland
- Columbia
Massachusetts
- Boston
Michigan
- Detroit
- Grand Rapids
- Midland
Missouri
- Kansas City
- St. Louis
Nebraska
- Omaha
Nevada
- Elko
- Las Vegas (Henderson and Summerlin)
- Reno
New Jersey
- East Rutherford
New York
- New York City
North Carolina
- Charlotte
Ohio
- Cincinnati
- Columbus
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma City
- Tulsa
Oregon
- Eugene
- Portland
Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia
Tennessee
- Knoxville
- Nashville
Texas
- Austin
- Frisco
- Grapevine
- Houston
- McKinney
- San Antonio
- Sugar Land
- The Woodlands
Utah
- Logan
- Ogden
- Orem
- Salt Lake City
- St. George
Vermont
- Sharon
Virginia
- Richmond
Washington
- Seattle
- Tacoma