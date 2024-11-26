Runners compete in the NCAA Division 1 Men's Cross Country Championship Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course in Verona, Wis.

On Saturday, I took my talents to the NCAA cross-country national championships, and by that I mean I watched the races while holding my reporter’s notebook and trying not to freeze.

I was there to help with the Deseret News’ coverage of the BYU men’s and women’s teams, which each went into the event ranked No. 1 and left with championship trophies.

While my colleague Doug Robinson wrote about what happened on the course, I spoke with BYU fans in attendance, including runners’ loved ones, about what made the school special. We talked about coaching styles, expectations and, of course, faith.

By the time the women’s race ended — and after the BYU runners gathered for a celebratory prayer — I was pretty confident that I would be writing a story about religion and sports. My editors should have predicted as much when they set me loose on the cross-country crowd.

You can hear me on the press conference videos asking BYU coaches and runners about the role religion played in their championship run. I’m a bit embarrassed to think about how my questions sounded to reporters representing running-focused outlets, but also hopeful that the athletes’ answers helped listeners understand the relationship between religion and sports in new ways.

At BYU, runners don’t just pray privately before competitions or give a shoutout to God in their victory speeches. They’re pushed to think regularly and deeply about their relationship with God and their teammates, as coaches work to produce great people — not just great runners.

I left Saturday’s event feeling newly grateful for athletes who are willing to discuss their faith on a big stage and for my editors, who always welcome my faith-related questions.

Fresh off the press

For BYU’s championship runners, it’s faith and family over everything

The religious makeup of Trump’s proposed administration (updated with latest picks)

How butterfly necklaces propelled the BYU women’s cross-country team to a 1st place finish

The International Criminal Court accused leaders in Israel and Gaza of war crimes. What happens next?

Priest from Sabrina Carpenter scandal stripped of duties after being tied to Eric Adams’ former aide

Iraq is tightening its alcohol rules. These countries already severely restrict alcohol use

How a potential NFL stadium project brought together Sens. Mike Lee and Bernie Sanders

Judge overturns Wyoming’s abortion ban as policy battles continue nationwide

Term of the week: Copts

Copts is shorthand for Coptic Christians, a Christian denomination with roots in Egypt.

Copts were one of the small religious communities that received attention from the Trump campaign during the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, as The Associated Press noted in an article about the campaign’s religious outreach strategy.

“Just one week before the election, Trump directed a post on the social-media platform X to Coptic Christians in the United States. ... He saluted their ‘Steadfast Faith in God, Perseverance through Centuries of Persecution and Love for this Great Country,’” the article said.

One Coptic Christian, Mariam Wahba, described the X post as a “profound moment” for Copts in an interview with The Associated Press.

“This was the first time seeing a major U.S. presidential candidate address the community in this manner,” she said.

What I’m reading ...

Before “Wicked” was one of the most talked about movies of the holiday season, it was a book with complex faith-related storylines and themes. “Though the musical removes the novel’s more explicit religious references, the questions at the heart of the story — What differentiates good from evil? Where does wickedness come from? — are central in all its adaptations,” Religion News Service reports.

Meet “the pope’s cyclist,” the Dutch racer who represents the Vatican at events around the world. “Over the years, (Rien) Schuurhuis has assembled a small but vocal fan club,” CNN reports.

What types of jobs are the most fulfilling? The Washington Post recently attempted to answer that question and found that religious workers are among the most satisfied workers in the country.

If you’re a dog fan, don’t miss Religion News Service’s recent story about churches serving their communities by running dog parks.

Odds and ends

Happy Thanksgiving week! Here’s a cute survey report from Pew Research Center about how Americans celebrate.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal retired last week after a loss at the Davis Cup. Earlier this year, I wrote about how much Nadal’s career meant to me, and last week, I wrote about Nike’s powerful new commercial honoring his legacy.