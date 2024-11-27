Thanksgiving is a season of reflection, remembrance and gratitude. For some, it is a season of excitement, and for others, it is one of melancholy. It’s when we look forward to seeing what’s on the table. It’s also when we see who is not at the table.

The reason that we fly across the country or the world to be with one another — more than 80 million Americans are traveling this week — is because of how we feel when we are in the company of family and friends. No cares about titles, positions or status. They’re just excited to see you. There is a sense of calm, peace and safe vulnerability when we are with people who love us unconditionally. The warmth from a hearth can chase away a chill, but the warmth from family gatherings is like smoldering embers unlikely to be extinguished. It is in this atmosphere where we can relax, replenish and get ready to return to our post-Thanksgiving life. It’s good to be home.

This is a season of cherished traditions, sacred memories and reflective sentimentality. It’s when we remember childhood experiences, family milestones and generational celebrations. We are able to see from family, traditions and customs why we hold on to certain practices and principles and now see them as sacred. Home is where we can see how our values, character and temperament have been shaped by hearty laughs, compassion, generosity and forgiveness. It’s good to be with family.

Thanksgiving makes us remember the personality, energy and presence who is absent. We remember their smile, hug, advice and lens of only seeing good in our imperfect selves. They now reside in heaven, but while on Earth, they paved a way, made sacrifices and invested in us. They are our heavenly teachers and ushers, who whisper directions along the path, when we have no guardrails, GPS or guides. Remembering reminds us that we will see them again.

The spirit of Thanksgiving invites all of us into the experience of sharing. Whether we are in a place of abundance or scarcity, we all have something to share. Let’s inventory our life. What do we have that we can share with others? There are some things we can share that are beyond monetary value. Some people need troubled hearts comforted, overwhelming worries relieved, misguided thoughts redirected and a guilt-ridden soul unburdened. Some of us may be able to offer hope, advice and guidance, while others can offer listening, patience, acceptance and understanding. It feels good to share.

It is a time for sharing a meal with family, friends and neighbors. Our neighbors are not just those who live within the comfort of our ZIP code. Our neighbors are those who have no place to live, no ZIP code and no home. Our neighbors are those who are hungry, in poor health, suffering and without hope. In remembering those who live without hope, homes or food, may we become inspired to give, donate, share and serve. Heaven applauds cheerful givers.

This Thanksgiving, may we be compelled to step out of our comfort zone. Put differences aside. Look for the good in others. Pay it forward. Live with a wide open heart. Tear down none. Uplift all. Pray more. Hate less. Listen more. Judge less. Starve fear. Feed hope. End war. Seek peace. Forget transgressions. Remember goodness. Troll less. Inquire more. Exclude less. Invite more. Injure less. Apologize more. Pardon more. Help more. Thank more. Love more. We are the instruments and influencers of good.

Most importantly, Thanksgiving is a time when we pause, close our eyes, bow our heads and thank the good Lord, because he has been so good to us. He has kept us from hurt, harm and hazards. There were many tragedies that consumed others, but bypassed you. He protected us from threats and danger. He sent servants, survivors, rescuers and volunteers when we needed them. We are grateful for the bounty of blessings, unmerited favor and undeserved grace. We are thankful that he has shown us that love is not a solitary act, and what he has given us, we can give to others. The Lord’s love is unending, and his mercy is everlasting.