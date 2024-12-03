In an April 2022 general conference talk, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said, “The gospel of Jesus Christ has never been needed more than it is today.” Impelled by that need, the Church’s Missionary Department has developed new resources, tools and invitations to reach God’s children on this earth.

This expansion includes integrating service missionaries into teaching missions, a new edition of “Preach My Gospel: A Guide to Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ” and the most recent announcement of expanded opportunities for senior single missionaries.

On this episode of the Church News podcast, Church News reporter Mary Richards is joined by Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department, and David N. Weidman, managing director of the Missionary Department, to discuss how “if ye have desires to serve God ye are called to the work.”

To listen to the entire podcast or see the full transcript, visit TheChurchNews.com.