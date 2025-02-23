Doors have been opened to the new Auckland New Zealand Temple, with a series of tours of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ most recently completed house of the Lord and second temple in New Zealand beginning with a media day on Monday, Feb. 24.

Media representatives gathered for a 10 a.m. news conference Monday with general and local Church leaders prior to media tours of the temple, with invited guests then scheduled to tour the house of the Lord through Wednesday, Feb. 26. The Auckland temple will then begin its public open house, with tours running from Feb. 27, through March 22, excluding Sundays.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Auckland temple on April 13. The single dedicatory session at 10 a.m. local time will be broadcast to all units within the temple district.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.