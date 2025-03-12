Copies of the new history book of the Young Women organization, entitled “Carry On,” are on display at a press conference with Young Women President Emily Belle Freeman and authors James Goldberg, Amber Taylor and Lisa Olsen Tait at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released its first-ever scholarly, book-length history of the Young Women organization on Tuesday.

The book, titled “Carry On: The Latter-day Saint Young Women Organization, 1870–2024,” recounts both the evolution of the Young Women program and the stories of many girls whom it has helped.

“It’s a history of a women’s organization — run by women, run for women — that has been a fundamental part of the experience of young women and adult women in the Church for many generations," said Lisa Olsen Tait, a church historian and one of the authors of the book. “We can’t claim that it’s a thorough account of young women’s experiences themselves, but it does contain many wonderful examples that illustrate girls' experience in the context of larger themes.”

Author/historian Lisa Olsen Tait speaks as she joins Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, author/historian James Goldberg and author/historian Amber Taylor talking about a new history book of the Young Women organization, entitled “Carry On,” at a press conference at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The book release comes during Women’s History Month, which is annually celebrated in March.

“One of the hopes that we have for this project is that it’s establishing a baseline for understanding of the history in a way that will hopefully plant seeds and create openings for future scholarship for people to do more research and help us understand better,” Olsen Tait said.

It took nearly a decade to produce “Carry On.” Olsen Tait and other church historians spent that time going through documented histories of Young Women groups worldwide — some of which, Olsen Tait said, hadn’t been looked at since they were created. Those histories included autobiographies, oral histories, correspondence, local and general meeting minutes, church magazines, a variety of curriculum materials and other records.

Young Women’s President Emily Belle Freema laughs as she joins authors James Goldberg, Amber Taylor and Lisa Olsen Tait, who have completed a new history book of the Young Women organization, entitled “Carry On,” at a press conference at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Emily Belle Freeman, who oversees the Young Women program globally, said the book answers a question that many people have: “What is the place of a woman in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?”

“What I’ve learned is that God does care about his daughters, and he is concerned about the direction that they are pursuing in their life,” President Freeman said.

Although a scholarly work, it is easy to read, said Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of Church History Department, who conducted the event.

“It’s a historical narrative of key events that cycle back and forth and how they were handled throughout, mingled with personal stories, which is how the Lord would have us teach the history of the restored Church,” he said.

The book is available at Deseret Book and on Amazon for $34.99.

Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Church History Department, speaks as he joins Young Women President Emily Belle Freeman and writers/historians Lisa Olsen Tait, Amber Taylor and James Goldberg, who have completed a new history book of the Young Women organization, entitled “Carry On,” at a press conference at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Author/historian Amber Taylor gives her opening comments as she joins Young Women President Emily Belle Freeman and fellow authors/historians Lisa Olsen Tait and James Goldberg, who have completed a new history book of the Young Women organization, entitled “Carry On,” at a press conference at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Author James Goldberg gives his opening comments as he joins Young Women President, Emily Belle Freeman and fellow authors Lisa Olsen Tait and Amber Taylor, who have completed a new history book of the Young Women's organization, entitled “Carry On,” at a press conference at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Author/historian James Goldberg answers a question as he sits with Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Church History Department, Young Women President Emily Belle Freeman, and authors/historians Amber Taylor and Lisa Olsen Tait as they discuss a new history book of the Young Women organization, entitled “Carry On,” at a press conference at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Young Women President Emily Belle Freeman looks through her copy of the new book during a question and answer period as a new history book of the Young Women organization, entitled “Carry On,” is announced at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Church History Department, Young Women President Emily Belle Freeman and writers/historians James Goldberg, Amber Taylor and Lisa Olsen Tait, who have completed a new history book of the Young Women organization, entitled “Carry On,” attend a press conference at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City discussing the project on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News