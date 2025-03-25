Children enjoy food provided through the annual humanitarian aid spending of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church released its annual aid report on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Highlighted by a major expansion of its global initiative for mothers and infants, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided $1.45 billion in humanitarian aid and other relief in 2024, according to a report released Tuesday.

“We are deeply grateful for your generous donations of time and resources in 2024. Last year, members and friends of the Church were invited to seek and reach out to “the one,” as Jesus Christ taught in his parables and demonstrated through His mortal ministry,” the First Presidency said in Tuesday’s report, “Caring For Those in Need: 2024 Summary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

The church increased efforts to improve maternal and child health with a new donation of $55.8 million that was announced in June.

Latter-day Saints also engaged specifically in one-to-one aid and support for those in need as part of the celebration of the 100th birthday of the church’s president, Russell M. Nelson.

“Your heartfelt responses are truly humbling,” said the statement from President Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency. “Throughout the world, you have acted on this invitation to reach out to the one and to love your neighbor. We are thankful for your contributions and are pleased to share this year’s report of our collective efforts.”

The church’s Relief Society General Presidency announced the expansion of the global initiative for women and children. The funds were provided to eight partners to provide aid in 12 countries.

“Global progress starts with nourishing children and strengthening women. When you bless a woman, you bless a family, a community, a nation. When you bless a child, you invest in the future,” President Camille N. Johnson said.

The initiative focuses on child nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations and education. The Relief Society is the church’s women’s organization that had 8,097,952 members in 2024, according to the report.

Related See how much the Church of Jesus Christ provided in humanitarian relief in 2023

President Johnson received the Global Service Leadership award in January at the 2025 Sundance Institute Women’s Leadership Celebration.

Tuesday’s report detailed the church’s 2024 efforts, which increased by about $90 million over the $1.36 billion the church provided in 2023. The church’s humanitarian and welfare spending reached a landmark $1.02 billion in 2022.

The summary showed the church continuing to respond to emergencies and feed the hungry around the world.

“As we continue to care for God’s children, we can help them feel his divine love,” The First Presidency said. “Heavenly Father loves each of His children and recognizes the good work they do. We invite you to continue serving and loving those around you. May God bless you in your inspiring efforts.”

The church’s humanitarian aid spending derives from the donations of time and money by church members and others, according to the report.

The church’s humanitarian aid expenditures have grown significantly in recent years, increasing from $906 million in 2021.

The church did not release figures for its overall humanitarian welfare spending in previous years, but Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé told the Deseret News in early 2020 that the church expanded its total humanitarian welfare expenditures over the five years from 2015-2019.

The annual report does not capture all of the church’s relief work, because so much is done person to person. Many members also give to other charities each year.

The spending detailed in the report also does not include some other initiatives. For example, the church makes more than $1 billion in annual charitable contributions to its global educational system.

The report said the church provided 3,836 projects in 192 countries last year.

The projects ranged from health care (732 projects) to emergency relief (710), food security (591) and clean water, hygiene and sanitation (267).

The church was involved in:

4,119 humanitarian projects in 191 countries in 2023.

3,692 projects in 190 countries in 2022.

3,909 projects in 188 countries in 2021.

3,600 projects in 160 countries in 2020.

3,221 projects in 142 countries in 2019.

2,885 projects in 141 countries in 2018.

Church members provided more than 6.6 million volunteer hours in 2024, according to the report.

In addition to giving, the church operates global programs to help people build self-reliance. In 2024, the church operated 579 self-reliance education projects with 128,028 participants.

The church also supported 2,503 addiction recovery meetings per week

The church also operates the JustServe community service platform, which supported the creation of an additional 30,246 service projects in 2024.

This story will be updated.