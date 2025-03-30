Chan Yiu Wu, who also goes by Yvonne Chan, stands in front of the Hong Kong Temple in May 2022. Chan is deaf and has learned ASL to deepen her understanding of the gospel of Jesus Christ and teach her friends.

Chan Yiu Wu, who also goes by Yvonne Chan, sits in front of her computer in her home in Hong Kong and holds up a picture of her the day she was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 11 years ago.

She then shows pictures of several friends when they were baptized — friends who, like her, are deaf. In sign language, she tells the Church News why these pictures of her friends are meaningful to her.

“They felt inspired about the gospel of Jesus Christ as they started to learn, and they got baptized as well,” she said during a Zoom interview in February. “The missionaries couldn’t interpret, so I went ahead and helped them. I feel it is my responsibility to help them learn the gospel.”

