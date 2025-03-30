Pagodas in Kyaukmyaung, east of Shwebo, Myanmar, are seen destroyed after a strong earthquake on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012.

The three members of the Asia Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the church is ready to assist those suffering after devastating earthquakes rattled Myanmar and Thailand on Friday.

“During this period of grief and uncertainty, we stand united with all affected communities and are committed to extending our assistance to those in need,” the leaders said in a statement issued Sunday. “May everyone impacted find strength and solace in the compassion and support of those around them.”

Mandalay, Myanmar, was the epicenter of a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck at midday Friday, killing at least 1,700 people as it knocked down buildings, destroyed a 90-year-old bridge and breached a dam, per news reports.

A 6.4 magnitude aftershock hit Myanmar, creating tremors felt across Thailand and China. Workers in the Thai capital of Bangkok were still working to free people from rubble on Sunday, CNN reported.

The area presidency stated that they were deeply saddened by the widespread destruction and suffering.

“Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to all those who have lost their lives, homes, and sense of security,” they stated.

The Church of Jesus Christ has nearly 24,000 members in Thailand, where there are four stakes, one temple and a single mission.

The church’s website does not list membership in Myanmar.

Sunday’s statement did not include information about whether any members or facilities in the region were affected.

The Asia Area of the church includes a total of nearly 1.3 million members in 2,113 congregations, according to a church website.