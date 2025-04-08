The Salt Lake Temple under construction during the Saturday evening session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Many years of prayers were answered when President Russell M. Nelson announced 15 new temples at the end of the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

“We are so excited. We have been praying for years in every meeting,” Rapid City South Dakota Stake President M. Troy Nesbit wrote, reacting to the news in a text message to the Church News.

“We are so happy to have a temple near us and to be able to share this blessing with our community. Our reactions at the time of the announcement [were] first screams, then tears of joy.”

