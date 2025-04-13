The sun sets on the Auckland New Zealand Temple in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, the day before the temple was dedicated.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — On Palm Sunday, an Apostle and disciples of Jesus Christ raised the hallowed refrains of the Hosanna Shout in the house of the Lord.

This moment came not on the actual Palm Sunday event more than two millennia ago and some 10,000 miles away, as Jesus Christ made His triumphal entry into Jerusalem amid shouts of hosanna on the Sunday before His atoning suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane, His Crucifixion on Golgotha and His Resurrection from the Garden Tomb.

Rather, it was Palm Sunday, April 13, 2025 — this year’s day of commemorating the Sunday before Easter and the start of Holy Week — when Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Auckland New Zealand Temple, the 203rd dedicated house of the Lord of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the temple’s namesake city.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets Keira Aiono after the Auckland New Zealand Temple dedication in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday, April 13, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

