The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a rendering of the exterior of the West Jordan Utah Temple on Monday. A groundbreaking date has not yet been released.

The West Jordan Utah Temple will be situated on a 16.1-acre lot at approximately 7148 South and west of State Route 111 highway. It’s projected to be 85,000 square feet and will be accompanied by a new meetinghouse.

West Jordan Utah Temple location | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This temple, which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson at the April 2024 general conference, is among 32 temples in Utah in the various stages of planning, construction and operation. It is also among six temples in Salt Lake County.

A temple in Spanish Fork was announced at the most recent general conference.

Worldwide, there are 382 temples in the various stages.

What is the significance of Latter-day Saint temples?

To Latter-day Saints, temples are the most sacred places on Earth. In temples, they make promises with God and participate in ordinances that they believe are necessary for salvation. Temples differ from meetinghouses, where Sunday services and other activities are held throughout the week.

“The temple is a place where we can find peace,” said President Thomas S. Monson, the 16th president of the church. “There we receive a renewed dedication to the gospel and a strengthened resolve to keep the commandments.”