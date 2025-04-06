President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves to attendees during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced 15 temples in the final moments of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday afternoon.

The announcement brings the total number of Latter-day Saint temples to 382 — including 202 that are dedicated, with the rest in various stages of planning or construction.

The new temples are:

Reynosa, Mexico

Chorrillos, Peru

Rivera, Uruguay

Campo Grande, Brazil

Porto, Portugal

Uyo, Nigeria

San Jose del Monte, Philippines

Nouméa, New Caledonia

Liverpool, Australia

Caldwell, Idaho

Flagstaff, Arizona

Rapid City, South Dakota

Greenville, South Carolina

Norfolk, Virginia

Spanish Fork, Utah

During his address, President Nelson, 100, taught the global audience that regular worship in the temple increases capacity for both charity and virtue.

“Time in the temple increases our confidence before the Lord,” he said. “Increased time in the temple will help us prepare for the Second Coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ. We do not know the day or the hour of His coming. But I do know that the Lord is prompting me to urge us to get ready for that ‘great and dreadful day’ (Malachi 4:5).

“As we diligently seek to have charity and virtue fill our lives, our confidence in approaching God will increase.”

President Nelson invited Latter-day Saints to take intentional steps to grow in their confidence before the Lord. “Then, as we go to our Heavenly Father, with increasing confidence, we will be filled with more joy, and our faith in Jesus Christ will increase. We will begin to experience spiritual power that exceeds our greatest hopes.”

President Russell M. Nelson waves before taking his seat for the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

With Sunday’s announcement, President Nelson has announced 200 new temples since becoming President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018.

Following is a breakdown of the status of each of the temples President Nelson has announced — 52% of the Church’s 382 total temples, according to the Church News.

24 temples dedicated.

3 temples scheduled for dedication.

48 temples under construction.

5 temples scheduled for groundbreaking.

32 temples with both site locations identified and renderings published.

20 temples with only site locations identified.

68 announced temples still in planning.

During his October 2024 general conference address, President Nelson detailed recent and upcoming temple dedications across the globe.

“Do you see what is happening right before our eyes?” President Nelson asked. “I pray that we will not miss the majesty of this moment! The Lord is indeed hastening His work.”

Why is the church building temples at such an unprecedented pace?

“Because the Lord has instructed us to do so,” said President Nelson. “The blessings of the temple help to gather Israel on both sides of the veil. These blessings also help to prepare a people who will help prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord.”

Regular worship in the temple will help Latter-day Saints make discipleship their highest priority, he said.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

“In the house of the Lord, we focus on Jesus Christ,” President Nelson said. “We learn of Him. We make covenants to follow Him. We come to know Him. As we keep our temple covenants, we gain greater access to the Lord’s strengthening power. In the temple, we receive protection from the buffetings of the world. We experience the pure love of Jesus Christ and our Heavenly Father in great abundance! We feel peace and spiritual reassurance, in contrast to the turbulence of the world.

“Here is my promise to you: Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find Him in the temple. You will feel His mercy. You will find answers to your most vexing questions. You will better comprehend the joy of His gospel.”

President Nelson teachings about the temple

In recent years, President Nelson has pleaded with Latter-day Saints to spend more time in the temple:

“Time in the temple will ‘increase and improve your ability to hear Him,” he said during April 2020 general conference. “Please schedule regular time to worship and serve in the temple. Every minute of that time will bless you and your family in ways nothing else can,” he said. “Take time to ponder what you hear and feel when you are there. Ask the Lord to teach you how to open the heavens to bless your life and the lives of those you love and serve.”

The temple will help members strengthen their spiritual foundation, he said during October 2021 general conference. “Everything we believe and every promise God has made to his covenant people come together in the temple.”

The temple will increase the spiritual momentum of those who worship there, said President Nelson during April 2022 general conference. “Positive spiritual momentum increases as we worship in the temple and grow in our understanding of the magnificent breadth and depth of the blessings we receive there. I plead with you to counter worldly ways by focusing on the eternal blessings of the temple. Your time there brings blessings for eternity.”

And in October 2022 general conference, President Nelson asked Latter-day Saints to focus on the temple. The temple “is his house. It is filled with his power. Let us never lose sight of what the Lord is doing for us now. He is making his temples more accessible. He is accelerating the pace at which we are building temples. He is increasing our ability to help gather Israel. He is also making it easier for each of us to become spiritually refined. I promise that increased time in the temple will bless your life in ways nothing else can.”

New temples

Following is information provided in a news release from ChurchofJesusChrist.org about each new temple location.

Reynosa, Mexico

The Reynosa Mexico Temple will be the 27th house of the Lord in the country. Reynosa is located on the southern bank of the Rio Grande River across the Mexico–United States border from Hidalgo, Texas.

Dedicated temples in Mexico are found in Ciudad Juárez, Colonia Juárez, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Mérida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tampico, Tijuana, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz and Villahermosa. There are also temples under construction or announced in Cancún, Chihuahua, Cuernavaca, Culiacán, Mexico City Benemérito, Juchitán de Zaragoza, Pachuca, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Toluca, Torreón and Tula.

Mexico is home to more than 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in nearly 1,900 congregations, the second largest membership outside of the United States. Missionary work began in Mexico in 1875.

Chorrillos, Peru

The Chorrillos Peru Temple will be the 10th house of the Lord in the country. Chorrillos is located on the Pacific Ocean and is home to many popular beaches.

Other temples that are announced, under construction or in operation in Peru are the Arequipa, Chiclayo, Cusco, Huancayo, Iquitos, Lima Peru Los Olivos, Lima, Piura and Trujillo temples. In Peru, there are nearly 650,000 Latter-day Saints in about 800 congregations in the country. The first missionaries arrived in the country in 1956.

Rivera, Uruguay

The Rivera Uruguay Temple will be the second house of the Lord in the country, joining the Montevideo Uruguay Temple. The Montevideo Temple was dedicated in March 2001 by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Rivera is the capital of Rivera Department of Uruguay. It borders the Brazilian city of Santana do Livramento. Together, they form an urban area with about 200,000 residents.

There are about nearly 110,000 Latter-day Saints in around 130 congregations in Uruguay.

Campo Grande, Brazil

The Campo Grande Brazil Temple is the 24th announced temple in Brazil. Campo Grande is a city in west central Brazil.

Nine other temples have recently been announced in the country. They are the Florianópolis, Goiânia, João Pessoa, Maceió, Natal, Santos, São Paulo East, Teresina and Vitória temples. Eleven others are in operation in Brazil: the Belém, Brasília, Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo Temples. The Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple, Londrina Brazil Temple and Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple are currently under construction.

On October 20, 2024, the Salvador Brazil Temple was dedicated by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

There are more than 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in Brazil, the third-most populous country of Latter-day Saints outside the United States.

Porto, Portugal

Porto, with a population of approximately 1.3 million, is the second-largest city in Portugal, a nation home to nearly 48,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 60 congregations.

The temple in Porto will be the second in the country, joining the Lisbon Portugal Temple.

The first branch was organized in Lisbon in 1975. That same year, then-Elder Thomas S. Monson dedicated the country for the preaching of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Uyo, Nigeria

The Uyo Nigeria Temple will be the seventh temple built in the country. The Aba Nigeria Temple was dedicated in 2005. Five other temples are planned to be built in Abuja, Benin City, Calabar, Eket and Lagos.

There are more than 250,000 Latter-day Saints in nearly 850 congregations in Nigeria. West Africa is one of the fastest growing areas of the Church in the world.

San Jose del Monte, Philippines

The San Jose del Monte Philippines Temple will be the 14th in the country. There are more than 880,000 Latter-day Saints in around 1,325 local congregations in the Philippines.

The other 13 temples that are announced, under construction or in operation in the country are those in Alabang, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu City, Davao, Iloilo, Laoag, Manila, Naga, Santiago, Tacloban City, Tuguegarao City and Urdaneta. Since the country officially opened for missionary work in 1961, the rate of Church growth in the Philippines continues to be among the fastest in the world.

Nouméa, New Caledonia

This will be the first temple in New Caledonia, a group of islands in the southwestern Pacific Islands that are home to more than 2,500 Latter-day Saints. Nouméa, the country’s capital, has a population of about 100,000.

The first members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints moved to New Caledonia from Tahiti. The first stake (a group of congregations) was organized in 2012.

Liverpool, Australia

This will be Australia’s seventh temple. Other temples in operation are the Adelaide Australia Temple, Brisbane Australia South Temple, Brisbane Australia Temple, Melbourne Australia Temple, Perth Australia Temple and Sydney Australia Temple.

The Liverpool Australia Temple will be the second temple in the greater Sydney area.

The Church was introduced in Australia in 1840 when a British convert immigrated to the country. The first branch was organized in 1844, and a mission was established in 1851. Stakes in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, each organized in 1960, were among the first stakes established outside of North America.

Today , Australia is home to nearly 160,000 Latter-day Saints in around 300 congregations.

Caldwell, Idaho

The temple to be built in Caldwell will be the third in the Boise, Idaho, metropolitan area. The Boise Idaho Temple was dedicated in 1984 and the Meridian Idaho Temple was dedicated in 2017.

Idaho is home to more than 475,000 members of the Church in over 1,225 congregations. Early Church pioneers settled in Idaho in 1855. Several Church presidents are natives of Idaho, including Presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter.

The Caldwell Idaho Temple will be the 11th temple in the state. Other temples in the state are the Boise Idaho Temple, Burley Idaho Temple, Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple, Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, Meridian Idaho Temple, Montpelier Idaho Temple, Pocatello Idaho Temple, Rexburg Idaho Temple, Teton River Idaho Temple and Twin Falls Idaho Temple.

Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff is located about 150 miles north of Phoenix, Arizona, among one of the world’s largest ponderosa pine forests and next to the tallest mountain in the state, Humphreys Peak (elevation 12,633 feet).

The Flagstaff Arizona Temple will be the ninth temple in Arizona, which is situated in the southwest United States. There are approximately 450,000 Latter-day Saints in the state in around 925 congregations. The first members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrived in Arizona in the winter of 1846. Other temples in the state are in the cities of Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, Snowflake, the Gila Valley, Tucson, Queen Creek and Yuma.

Rapid City, South Dakota

Located in western South Dakota, Rapid City is the second-most populous city in the state, with a population of more than 80,000. In nearby Black Hills stands the iconic Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

The Rapid City South Dakota Temple will be the first in the state.

South Dakota, located in north-central United States, has more than 11,500 members in approximately 30 congregations.

Greenville, South Carolina

The Greenville South Carolina Temple will be the second house of the Lord in the state. The Columbia South Carolina Temple has been in operation since October 1999.

Greenville, found in the northwestern part of South Carolina, is home to nearly 75,000 residents.

South Carolina, which is in the southeastern United States, is home to nearly 46,000 Latter-day Saints in approximately 85 congregations.

Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, a waterfront city located along Chesapeake Bay, is the fifth-largest city in Virginia.

The temple in Norfolk will be the fourth in the state, joining the Richmond Virginia Temple, which was dedicated May 2023. The Roanoke Virginia Temple and Winchester Virginia Temple were announced in 2023.

Virginia is home to 100,000 Latter-day Saints in about 210 congregations.

Spanish Fork, Utah

The Spanish Fork Utah Temple will be the ninth temple in Utah County. Utah County is also home to Brigham Young University.

Spanish Fork is in southern Utah Valley, with Utah Lake to the northwest and the Wasatch Range to the east. Latter-day Saints settled Spanish Fork in 1851, home to about 50,000 residents today.

Utah, the Church’s world headquarters, is home to more than 2.2 million Latter-day Saints, approximately two-thirds of the state’s population of 3.5 million people. The temple in the city of Spanish Fork will be the 31st temple in Utah either in operation, under renovation, under construction or announced.

Temples currently in operation in the state are found in American Fork (Mount Timpanogos), Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Draper, Layton, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Ogden, Orem, Payson, Provo (Provo City Center), Saratoga Springs, South Jordan (Jordan River and Oquirrh Mountain), St. George (Red Cliffs and St. George), Taylorsville, Tooele (Deseret Peak) and Vernal. New temples under construction in Utah are in Ephraim, Heber Valley, Lindon, Smithfield and Syracuse. The Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple and Salt Lake Temple are currently under renovation. Temples in Lehi, Price and West Jordan were announced in 2024.

On November 10, 2024, President Russell M. Nelson dedicated the 200th operating temple of the Church — the Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele.