People walk outside of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City prior to the the Saturday evening session of the October 2024 general conference on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

The 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is April 5-6, 2025.

The five sessions will take place at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, which will be at full capacity for just the second time since 2019. This conference also marks a 25-year milestone for the Conference Center, which opened April 1, 2000.

Related October 2024 general conference talk summaries and photo galleries

President Russell M. Nelson

President Russell M. Nelson has announced 185 temples since becoming the 17th president of the Church of Jesus Christ in 2018.

What was said in October general conference

During the final session, President Nelson, at age 100, promised that “every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find him in the temple.

“You will feel his mercy,” he said. “You will find answers to your most vexing questions. You will better comprehend the joy of his gospel.”

Other sessions focused on Christ as a perfect role model, seeking God’s will, ending toxic rhetoric and teaching Christ’s simple doctrine.