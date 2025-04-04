The 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is April 5-6, 2025.
The five sessions will take place at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, which will be at full capacity for just the second time since 2019. This conference also marks a 25-year milestone for the Conference Center, which opened April 1, 2000.
President Russell M. Nelson
President Russell M. Nelson has announced 185 temples since becoming the 17th president of the Church of Jesus Christ in 2018.
- In October, President Nelson spoke during the final session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference.
- He also announced plans to build 17 new temples.
- President Nelson has addressed general conference 113 times since 1984.
What was said in October general conference
During the final session, President Nelson, at age 100, promised that “every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find him in the temple.
“You will feel his mercy,” he said. “You will find answers to your most vexing questions. You will better comprehend the joy of his gospel.”
Other sessions focused on Christ as a perfect role model, seeking God’s will, ending toxic rhetoric and teaching Christ’s simple doctrine.