The worldwide membership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints grew to 17,509,781 as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The net increase of 254,387 church members was revealed in the church’s annual statistical report issued during the Saturday morning session of the faith’s 195th Annual General Conference.

The church’s membership numbered:

Other statistics from Saturday’s report:

31,676 congregations, up 186 from the year before.

3,608 stakes, up 43 from the previous year.

450 missions, up 36 from 2023.

494 districts, an increase of five.

91,617 new children of record, down 1,977 from the previous year.

308,682 converts baptized, up 56,919 from 2023.

74,127 full-time proselyting missionaries, up 6,256 from the previous year.

35,312 church service missionaries, up 3,627 from last year.

The statistical report noted that the church had 194 temples in operation at the end of 2024, up from 186 at the end of 2023.

The church’s membership continues to become more international. Since 1998, the majority of Latter-day Saints have been outside the United States and Canada. At the end of 2022, the church had 7,004,864 members in the United States and Canada.

Church leaders have said they anticipate that by 2025, Latin America alone will have as many church members as the United States and Canada.

At the end of 2022, the church had a combined 6,815,516 members in Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

A Church News infographic of the 2024 statistical report of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was released on April 5, 2025. | Church News graphic