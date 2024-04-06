Thousands begin gathering at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The worldwide membership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints grew to 17,255,394 as of Dec. 31, 2023.

The net increase of 252,933 church members was revealed in the church’s annual statistical report issued during the Saturday afternoon session of the faith’s 194th Annual General Conference.

The church’s membership numbered:

Other statistics from Saturday’s report:

31,490 congregations, up 160 from last year.

3,565 stakes, up 44 from the previous year.

414 missions, up three from last year.

489 districts, down 28, replaced in part by the new stakes listed above.

93,594 new children of record, up 4,535 from the previous year.

251,763 converts baptized, up 39,591 from the previous year.

67,871 young, full-time proselyting missionaries, up 5,327 from last year.

31,685 church service missionaries, up 1,879 from last year.

The statistical report noted that the church had 186 temples in operation at the end of 2023, up from 175 at the end of 2022.

Since the start of 2024, the church has dedicated three more temples for a total of 189.

The church’s membership continues to become more international. Since 1998, the majority of Latter-day Saints have been outside the United States and Canada. At the end of 2022, the church had 7,004,864 members in the United States and Canada.

Church leaders have said they anticipate that by 2025, Latin America alone will have as many church members as the United States and Canada.

At the end of 2022, the church had a combined 6,815,516 members in Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

The full 2023 statistical report released on Saturday is available here.