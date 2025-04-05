Church President Russell M. Nelson, who is 100, watched all three sessions from home like the millions of the church’s now 17.5 million members assembled throughout the world on the first day of the two-day conference. The statistical report released Saturday listed membership at the close of 2024 at 17,509,781 in more than 190 countries and territories.
In a social media post March 16 President Nelson encouraged all to remember the Easter season and to see Christ’s Resurrection as the ultimate expression of his love. That message was echoed by other leaders throughout the conference which attracted capacity crowds to downtown Salt Lake City’s Conference Center totaling 56,227 during the day.
This Easter season, I invite you to remember that the Atonement of Jesus Christ does indeed include His suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane and His death on the cross at Calvary—but both of these great sacrifices would be incomplete without the crowning act of His glorious… pic.twitter.com/DcuJIGanEo
Christ lovingly invites all to draw near to him with the promise that they shall find him, said President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency.
“Every covenant-servant of Jesus Christ will receive his direction as they bless and serve others for him,” he said. “Then they will feel his love and find joy in being drawn closer to him.”
That promise is durable, other apostles said. Christ stands willing to save those who follow him and those who sin grievously or become uprooted and leave His church. It was a welcome promise, coming during a time of war internationally and turmoil between countries as the United States and its friends and foes manage conflict over trade. Saturday featured protests across all 50 states of administration policies, including at the Utah Capitol up the hill from the Conference Center. But there was no disturbance to the message of peace in Christ emenating from the Conference Center.
President Jeffrey R. Holland, the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told the conference that all people should seek to grow closer to Christ by being as faithful as little children.
“Is there anything sweeter, more pure, more humble than a child at prayer?” President Holland said. “It is as if heaven is in the room. God and Christ are so real, but for others the experience can become more superficial ... But children really do love him, and that love can carry over into their other relationships in the playground of life.”
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve told the touching story of the love shown by a congregation toward a young unmarried woman who became pregnant and honored the sanctity of life and made the righteous choice to deliver the baby. Elder Anderson reiterated the church’s position that abortion is a sin, but noted the love available to all who chose to come to Christ for comfort and forgiveness.
“The diminishing love for unborn children worldwide is a grave concern. God cherishes life” — but he also emphasized that forgiveness “can come through the miracle of (Jesus Christ’s) atoning grace, as you turn to him with a humble and repentant heart.”
Church members can also help each other hear the Savior’s song of redeeming love and be one body in Christ, said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
“The unity we seek is not to have everyone stand in the same place; it is to have everyone face in the same direction — toward Jesus Christ. We are one, not because of where we’ve been but where we are striving to go, not because of who we are but who we seek to become,” he said. “That is what Christ’s true church is all about.”
Two leaders shared messages centered around conversations they’d had with girls in Primary, the church’s children’s organization.
Elder Dale G. Renlund said a young girl told him she loved Christ by was scared about his Second Coming because of foretold calamities. He shared how Christ himself provided comfort about his Second Coming through the parables of the Ten Virgins, the talents and the sheep and goats.
“The essential lesson of (the parable of the 10 virgins) is that we are wise when we accept the gospel, seek to have the Holy Ghost with us and avoid deception,” he said. God also expects his children to magnify their talents and use them to bless others.
He invited the girl and all was to follow Christ and trust the Holy Ghost as one would a cherished friend.
“You will be ready to meet the Savior,” Elder Renlund said, “and you can join President Nelson in being joyfully optimistic.”
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve shared the story of the tragedy and rescue of the 1856 Willie and Martin handcart companies as an example.
“In a world of great beauty, there are also enormous challenges,” he said. “As we turn to Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world, he rescues us from the storms of life through his Atonement in accordance with the Father’s plan … The Father’s plan of happiness is based on the Savior’s atoning rescue.”
Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said those who suffer from physical and emotional afflictions can feel whole now as they await the ultimate healing of the Master Healer by following him with faith.
“I can be whole, while I wait for healing, if I am wholehearted in my relationship with him,” she said, adding, “Faith in him increases my hope for healing, and that hope reinforces my faith in Jesus Christ. It is a powerful cycle.”
The Sermon on the Mount is “decisively the most noteworthy discourse ever delivered,” said Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary General Presidency.
She said church members want their children to believe in Jesus Christ, belong to Jesus Christ and his church through covenant and strive to become like Jesus Christ.
“This Jesus should not be a fictional Jesus or a simplistic Jesus, or a bodiless Jesus, or a casual Jesus or an unknown Jesus,” she said, “but a glorified, omnipotent, resurrected, exalted, worshipful, powerful Only Begotten Son of God, who is mighty to save.”
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve said Latter-day Saints are followers of Jesus Christ who embrace a higher and holier celebration of Easter.
“Implicit in the name of the church is our theology of ‘Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone,‘” Elder Stevenson said.
He listed ways the church is focusing members on Christ — emphasizing the full name of the church, new Christ-themed art for meetinghouses, Young Women and Young Men themes and music focused on Christ, greater emphasis on the Atonement and literal Resurrection of Christ as the most glorious events in history, the celebration of Easter as a season and not just a holiday, and the new church symbol of Thorvaldsen’s statue of Christ.
“I testify that all who accept the invitations from our living prophet and his counselors to more intentionally commemorate the holy events that Easter represents will find that their bond with Jesus Christ grows ever stronger,” Elder Stevenson said.
Elder D. Todd Christofferson closed the Saturday sessions with a talk about worshiping Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.
He said the sacrament is the highlight of Sabbath worship for the penitent.
“Worship on the Lord’s Day is marked by a particular focus on the great atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ. We appropriately and specially celebrate his Resurrection at Easter but also every week as we partake of the sacramental emblems of his Atonement, including his Resurrection,” he said.
He warned against false idols, which he defined as anything that takes precedence over worship of the Father and Son.
“One who places loyalty to party or cause ahead of divine direction worships a false god. Even those who purport to worship God but do not keep his commandments are walking in their own way.”