Pope Francis died on Monday at age 88, prompting leaders from around the world — and from a variety of religious traditions — to reflect on his legacy.

Here are statements on the pope’s death from religious and political leaders.

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

“Pope Francis will long be remembered for his outreach to those on the margins of the Church and of society. He renewed for us the mission to bring the Gospel out to the ends of the earth and offer divine mercy to all,” wrote Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio in a statement.

He continued, “We remember his leadership in inspiring nations, organizations, and individuals to a renewed commitment to care for each other and our common home. The Bishops of the United States unite in prayer with Catholics here and around the world and all people of good will in gratitude for the life of our revered shepherd.”

First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” wrote President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. “His courageous and compassionate leadership has blessed countless lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who looked to him for inspiration and counsel. As the world pauses to remember his example of forgiveness and service, we feel deep gratitude for the goodness of a life well lived and rejoice in the hope of a glorious resurrection made possible through the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ.”

President Donald Trump

“Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Vice President JD Vance

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul,” wrote Vice President JD Vance in a social media post.

Former President Joe Biden

“It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him. For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased. As Pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths. He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church. He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe. And above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the People’s Pope — a light of faith, hope, and love," former President Joe Biden wrote in a social media post.

Former President Barack Obama

“Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people. In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound — embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners — he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we are all bound by moral obligations to God and one another. Today, Michelle and I mourn with everyone around the world — Catholic and non-Catholic alike — who drew strength and inspiration from the Pope’s example. May we continue to heed his call to ‘never remain on the sidelines of this march of living hope,‘" wrote former President Barack Obama in a social media post.

Bishop Sean Rowe, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church

“My heart is heavy at the death of our brother in Christ, Pope Francis. Throughout his life and ministry, he has been a witness for the Gospel and a champion for the poor and marginalized. Especially in this season, I give thanks for his powerful advocacy on behalf of migrants and refugees. Pope Francis, who was the first Latin American pope, understood these siblings in Christ are never at the edges, fearful and alone,” wrote Bishop Sean Rowe in a statement.

He continued, “I thank God for the life of Pope Francis, and ask you to pray for him, for all who loved him, and for our Roman Catholic siblings in Christ. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Giorgia Meloni, prime minister of Italy

“Pope Francis has returned to the Father’s house. A news that pains us deeply, because a great man and a great pastor leaves us. I have had the privilege to enjoy his friendship, his advice and his teachings, which never diminished even in times of trial and suffering,” wrote Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a Facebook post.

King Charles III of Great Britain

“My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. ... His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others,” King Charles said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron

“From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. To unite people with one another and with nature. May this hope be reborn endlessly beyond him.To all Catholics, to a grieving world, my wife and I send our thoughts,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X.