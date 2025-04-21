President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and President M. Russell Ballard, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the following statement following the death of Pope Francis — who died Monday, one day after taking part in Easter festivities on Sunday.

Pope Francis, 88, had returned to work after a long hospitalization, but was still dealing with lingering issues related to pneumonia.

“We join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” wrote President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. “His courageous and compassionate leadership has blessed countless lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who looked to him for inspiration and counsel. As the world pauses to remember his example of forgiveness and service, we feel deep gratitude for the goodness of a life well lived and rejoice in the hope of a glorious resurrection made possible through the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ.”

In 2019, President Russell M. Nelson met with Pope Francis inside the Vatican — marking the first-ever face-to-face discussion between the heads of the two global churches.

“We had a most cordial, unforgettable experience with His Holiness,” President Nelson said afterward as he stood just outside St. Peter’s Square. “He was most gracious and warm and welcoming. What a sweet, wonderful man he is, and how fortunate the Catholic people are to have such a gracious, concerned, loving, and capable leader.”

President M. Russell Ballard, the late president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, joined President Nelson in the 2019 meeting, along with Elder Massimo De Feo, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Alessandro Dini Ciacci, an Area Seventy.

After the meeting, President Nelson said that the two faiths have much in common — “our concern for human suffering, the importance of religious liberty for all of society, and the importance of building bridges of friendship instead of building walls of segregation.”

The pope and President Nelson embraced at the end of their time together.

“They gave each other a hug as we left that said everything,” President Ballard said.

