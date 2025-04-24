Faithful pay their respects to Pope Francis lying in state inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Three days after Pope Francis’ death, the pope’s doctor is sharing new details about his final moments.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Dr. Sergio Alfieri described being called to the Vatican early on Monday and realizing there was nothing he could do to help.

“I went into his room, and he had his eyes open. I noted that he did not have respiratory issues, so I tried to call him but he did not respond,” Alfieri said in the interview, according to The Associated Press. “He also did not respond to stimuli, even painful ones. In that moment I understood there was nothing more to do. He was in a coma.”

Alfieri and other members of Pope Francis’ care team decided not to try to transport the pope to a hospital, since he had previously expressed that he’d like to die in his home.

A woman takes a picture of a photograph of the late Pope Francis, that reads "Please, don't forget to pray for me" during a mass in his memory at the Chiesa di Santo Spirito in Sassia outside the Vatican, Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Andreea Alexandrul, Associated Press

And so instead of arranging transport, they sat with the pope and offered love and support.

Pope Francis died about two hours after suffering the stroke that put him into the coma, per Alfieri.

“Cardinal Pietro Parolin arrived and said the rosary over the body, accompanied by the papal household staff,” the AP reported.

In a separate interview with Vatican News, others who were with Pope Francis during the final hours of his life said that among the pope’s last words were words of gratitude to his nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti.

Pope Francis thanked Strappetti for going with him to St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday to greet the people gathered there for the holiday.

“Thank you for bringing me back to the Square,” the pope said, per Vatican News.

Pope Francis’ funeral will take place on Saturday, as the Deseret News previously reported.