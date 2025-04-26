Key moments from Pope Francis’ funeral

Kelsey is an assistant managing editor for the Deseret News. She covers religion, sports and the Supreme Court.
View Comments
Share
Around 250,000 people gathered at the Vatican on Saturday to give thanks for the leadership of Pope Francis and say goodbye.
Thousands more lined the streets of Rome to catch sight of the burial procession, which brought Pope Francis’ body from St. Peter’s Square to the Basilica of St. Mary Major.
At the church, the pope’s simple wooden coffin was greeted by about 40 members of marginalized communities, including prisoners, migrants and homeless people, according to The Associated Press.
The group symbolized Pope Francis’ unwavering support for the poor and disenfranchised, a trait that was also celebrated during the funeral Mass.
“He was a pope among the people, with an open heart towards everyone,” said Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, in his homily for Pope Francis, which he delivered in Italian.
Pope Francis’ funeral
In addition to Cardinal Re’s remarks, the pope’s funeral featured the ritual of Holy Communion, Bible readings and Gregorian chants.
Thousands of Catholic cardinals, bishops and priests played a role in the service. They recited prayers together and brought the communion elements to as many people as possible in the huge crowd.
Over a quarter of a million people from all walks of life gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Saturday to bid their final farewell to Pope Francis at his Requiem Mass.
The solemn liturgy was presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, who was… pic.twitter.com/wyfUdycNk8
Saturday’s funeral had less pomp and circumstance than past papal funerals because, before his death, Pope Francis had worked to simplify the associated rites.
But it still had much in common with past services.
For example, Pope Francis chose the same three Bible readings for his funeral — Acts 10: 34-43; Philippians 3:20-4:1; and John 21: 15-19 — as were used during the funeral for Pope John Paul II in 2005.
“I see all of these readings as a traditional affirmation of the Christian message of forgiveness and hope and affirmation and the messages that Pope Francis emphasized in his papacy,” said Tina Beattie, a professor emerita of Catholic Studies at the University of Roehampton in London, to The New York Times.
During his homily, Cardinal Re highlighted notable moments from Pope Francis’ 12-year papacy, including trips he took to Iraq and the U.S.-Mexico border and his visit to St. Peter’s Square on Easter the day before his death.
Cardinal Re praised the pope for sharing the joy of the Gospel and for touching the minds and hearts of people around the world.
“The guiding thread of his mission was also the conviction that the Church is a home for all, a home with its doors always open,” he said.
He closed his remarks by recalling one of the pope’s favorite phrases — and asking him for help.
“Pope Francis used to conclude his speeches and meetings by saying, ‘Do not forget to pray for me.’ Dear Pope Francis, we now ask you to pray for us. May you bless the church, bless Rome, and bless the whole world from heaven as you did last Sunday from the balcony of this Basilica in a final embrace with all the people of God, but also embrace humanity that seeks the truth with a sincere heart and holds high the torch of hope,” Cardinal Re said.
Politics at the pope’s funeral
The crowd at Pope Francis’ funeral was composed of Catholic leaders, Italian citizens, tourists and dignitaries from around the world.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were there, as were former President Joe Biden and Jill Biden.
French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Prince William, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and President Javier Milei of Argentina were also among the attendees.
Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Fabiana Bennett Alliaud, represented Latter-day Saints at the funeral.
Before the funeral Mass began, Trump met briefly with Zelenskyy at the Vatican to discuss the war between Ukraine and Russia and ongoing negotiations over a potential peace deal.
The White House described the conversation as “very productive.”
Just before the service started, Trump and other dignitaries were escorted past the pope’s coffin and had a moment to pay their respects up close, per The New York Times.