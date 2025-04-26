Key moments from Pope Francis’ funeral

Around 250,000 people gathered at the Vatican on Saturday to give thanks for the leadership of Pope Francis and say goodbye.

Thousands more lined the streets of Rome to catch sight of the burial procession, which brought Pope Francis’ body from St. Peter’s Square to the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

A view of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press

At the church, the pope’s simple wooden coffin was greeted by about 40 members of marginalized communities, including prisoners, migrants and homeless people, according to The Associated Press.

The group symbolized Pope Francis’ unwavering support for the poor and disenfranchised, a trait that was also celebrated during the funeral Mass.

“He was a pope among the people, with an open heart towards everyone,” said Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, in his homily for Pope Francis, which he delivered in Italian.

Pope Francis’ funeral

In addition to Cardinal Re’s remarks, the pope’s funeral featured the ritual of Holy Communion, Bible readings and Gregorian chants.

Thousands of Catholic cardinals, bishops and priests played a role in the service. They recited prayers together and brought the communion elements to as many people as possible in the huge crowd.

Saturday’s funeral had less pomp and circumstance than past papal funerals because, before his death, Pope Francis had worked to simplify the associated rites.

But it still had much in common with past services.

For example, Pope Francis chose the same three Bible readings for his funeral — Acts 10: 34-43; Philippians 3:20-4:1; and John 21: 15-19 — as were used during the funeral for Pope John Paul II in 2005.

“I see all of these readings as a traditional affirmation of the Christian message of forgiveness and hope and affirmation and the messages that Pope Francis emphasized in his papacy,” said Tina Beattie, a professor emerita of Catholic Studies at the University of Roehampton in London, to The New York Times.

During his homily, Cardinal Re highlighted notable moments from Pope Francis’ 12-year papacy, including trips he took to Iraq and the U.S.-Mexico border and his visit to St. Peter’s Square on Easter the day before his death.

Cardinal Re praised the pope for sharing the joy of the Gospel and for touching the minds and hearts of people around the world.

Dean of the College of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re blesses the coffin during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press

“The guiding thread of his mission was also the conviction that the Church is a home for all, a home with its doors always open,” he said.

He closed his remarks by recalling one of the pope’s favorite phrases — and asking him for help.

“Pope Francis used to conclude his speeches and meetings by saying, ‘Do not forget to pray for me.’ Dear Pope Francis, we now ask you to pray for us. May you bless the church, bless Rome, and bless the whole world from heaven as you did last Sunday from the balcony of this Basilica in a final embrace with all the people of God, but also embrace humanity that seeks the truth with a sincere heart and holds high the torch of hope,” Cardinal Re said.

Politics at the pope’s funeral

The crowd at Pope Francis’ funeral was composed of Catholic leaders, Italian citizens, tourists and dignitaries from around the world.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were there, as were former President Joe Biden and Jill Biden.

The coffin of Pope Francis is carried in front of dignitaries, including President Donald Trump, center, and French President Emmanuel Macron, during his funeral in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Prince William, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and President Javier Milei of Argentina were also among the attendees.

Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Fabiana Bennett Alliaud, represented Latter-day Saints at the funeral.

Before the funeral Mass began, Trump met briefly with Zelenskyy at the Vatican to discuss the war between Ukraine and Russia and ongoing negotiations over a potential peace deal.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and President Donald Trump, talk as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via the Associated Press

The White House described the conversation as “very productive.”

Just before the service started, Trump and other dignitaries were escorted past the pope’s coffin and had a moment to pay their respects up close, per The New York Times.

The coffin of Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Square on its way to St.Mary Major where he will be buried, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press

What’s next for the Catholic Church?

Saturday’s funeral marked the start of a nine-day mourning period in Vatican City.

Over the next eight days, Catholic cardinals will lead a series of special Masses that acknowledge different groups of church leaders who worked closely with Pope Francis during his papacy.

The cardinals will then turn their attention to choosing the pope’s successor at the conclave, which is expected to begin in early May.

The coffin of Pope Francis arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Francisco Seco, Associated Press

Vatican Master of Ceremonies Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli covers the face of late Pope Francis with a silk cloth before closing his casket in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Friday, April 25, 2025. | Vatican Media, via the Associated Press

A nun holds a rosary as she waits for the funeral of Pope Francis to begin, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press

A priest gives communion to a nun during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press

Former President Joe Biden, second from left, and his wife Jill, left, arrive for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press

Pope Francis’ funeral takes place in front of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican City, Saturday April 26, 2025. | Maxar Technologies via the Associated Press

Clergy are seated for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Markus Schreiber, Associated Press

A Vatican Swiss Guard in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press

The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter's Square for his funeral, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press

A person holds a depiction of Pope Francis as people wait for his funeral in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Andreea Alexandru, Associated Press

Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, right, presides over the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Evan Vucci, Associated Press

Faithful crowd St Peter's Square for the funeral of Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press

Dean of the College of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re, center, presides over the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press

Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelenskyy, front row second from left, and Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, left, and Indian president Droupadi Murmu are seen amongst other dignitaries during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Evan Vucci, Associated Press

A view of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press

Clergy during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Markus Schreiber, Associated Press

Faithful listen to mass during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press

The coffin of Pope Francis arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Luca Bruno, Associated Press

Youngsters hold a banner during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Andreea Alexandru, Associated Press

Faithful gather to follow the burial ceremony of Pope Francis at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Luca Bruno, Associated Press

A faithful reacts during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press

The coffin of Pope Francis passes the Colosseum in Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Bernat Armangue, Associated Press

Priests watch a live broadcast of the funeral procession of Pope Francis in the the Vatican, at the Saint Saviour's Convent in Jerusalem's Old City, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Mahmoud Illean, Associated Press

Devotees attend a Requiem Mass for the late Pope Francis in Dili, East Timor, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Firdia Lisnawati, Associated Press

An image of the late Pope Francis is projected on a screen outside the Cathedral in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, April 26, 2025, as his funeral takes place in Rome. | Natacha Pisarenko, Associated Press

People watch a live broadcast of the funeral procession of Pope Francis at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Ahn Young-joon, Associated Press

Archbishop of Calcutta, Thomas D'Souza, pays homage in front of the late Pope Francis during a service at the Cathedral of The Most Holy Rosary, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Bikas Das, Associated Press

A street seller stands next to posters of the late Pope Francis outside the Cathedral in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, April 26, 2025, as his funeral takes place in Rome. | Natacha Pisarenko, Associated Press

Children light candles near a mural of Pope Francis in Dili, East Timor, Friday, April 25, 2025. | Firdia Lisnawati, Associated Press

People watch the funeral of Pope Francis on a monitor outside St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Francisco Seco, Associated Press

Faithful gather to follow the burial ceremony of Pope Francis at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Luca Bruno, Associated Press

The coffin of Pope Francis is brought into St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Francisco Seco, Associated Press