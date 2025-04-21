White smoke emerges from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 13, 2013. The white smoke indicates that the new pope has been elected.

Pope Francis died on Monday at age 88. As the world mourns the loss, the Catholic Church will prepare to choose his successor.

New popes are chosen through an event called the conclave, which brings together top Catholic leaders from around the world.

Here’s how the process works and when the conclave could happen.

How does a conclave work?

A conclave is the gathering of Catholic cardinals that occurs when a new pope needs to be selected.

Ahead of the official start of the conclave, the cardinals meet at the Vatican to discuss challenges facing the church and what type of leader would be best suited to the present and future of Catholicism.

Cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to take part in the conclave. When it starts, they take an oath of secrecy and are secluded in the Sistine Chapel.

During the conclave, the cardinals participate in as many rounds of voting as are needed to select a new pope.

“Four rounds of balloting are taken every day until a candidate receives two-thirds of the vote. The result of each ballot are counted aloud and recorded by three cardinals designated as recorders. If no one receives the necessary two-thirds of the vote, the ballots are burned in a stove near the chapel with a mixture of chemicals to produce black smoke,” per the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Once a candidate receives two-thirds of the vote and accepts the role of the pope, the final ballots are also burned, but they’re made to produce white smoke instead of black smoke.

When will the conclave start?

The conclave to choose the next pope will likely start in about two to three weeks.

Before it begins, there will be a funeral for Pope Francis and several associated ceremonies, according to The Washington Post.

Related The First Presidency offers condolences on the passing of Pope Francis

In March 2013, Pope Francis was selected as pope about 24 hours after the conclave began, but there is no guarantee the process will move that quickly this time.

“More cardinals are eligible to participate in this conclave — 136 compared to 115 — and there is no front-runner, so it could take longer," The Washington Post reported.