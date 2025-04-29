A woman paints intricate finish work on the ceiling of the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple on April 22, 2025.

A new statue representing Church history has been added to Temple Square, and an interior renovation update has been given on the iconic Salt Lake Temple.

These updates were published in an April 29 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Joseph Smith Receives the Plates statue

Visitors in downtown Salt Lake City can now see the statue Joseph Smith Receives the Plates, created by Leroy Transfield.

Depicting a keystone event in Church history, the art piece shows Joseph Smith receiving the gold plates from the angel Moroni on Sept. 22, 1827. The 21-year-old Prophet would go on to translate the plates “by the gift and power of God” into the Book of Mormon (title page of the Book of Mormon).

