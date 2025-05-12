During a 2019 visit to Singapore, President Russell M. Nelson told members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that he prayed for the day that there would be a temple there. That day is coming soon.

The church announced on Monday that the Singapore Temple groundbreaking ceremony will take place on June 28. President Nelson first announced the temple at the April 2021 general conference, less than two years after his visit to the sovereign city-state.

Elder Kelly R. Johnson, first counselor in the Asia Area Presidency, will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Singapore has been home to the church since April 14, 1969 — four years after officially becoming an independent republic. It has approximately 3,200 members, according to the church, who comprise six congregations.

“Time in the temple increases our confidence before the Lord,” President Nelson said at the most recent general conference. “Increased time in the temple will help us prepare for the Second Coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ. We do not know the day or the hour of his coming. But I do know that the Lord is prompting me to urge us to get ready for that ‘great and dreadful day.’”

What is the significance of Latter-day Saint temples?

To Latter-day Saints, temples are the most sacred places on Earth. In temples, they make promises with God and participate in ordinances that they believe are necessary for salvation. Temples differ from meetinghouses, where Sunday services and other activities are held throughout the week.