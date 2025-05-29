The recently dedicated house of the Lord in Nairobi, Kenya, is “a real celebration of God’s love for all His children,” said Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who dedicated the Nairobi Kenya Temple on Sunday, May 18. It’s the first dedicated temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the country and in the region.

“God has a perfect and infinite love for His children and has inspired our dear Prophet to announce and to build a temple in this part of the world, where so many people from different countries will rejoice together here,” Elder Soares said in the Church News video titled “For All God’s Children.” The video also shares the excitement of several members at the dedication.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.