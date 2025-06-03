Bailey Werling and Melissa Tuttel dance at the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

One of the reasons I loved starting my religion reporting career in Utah is that Utah is full of faith-related surprises.

Yes, it’s fair to associate the state with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but you can’t stop there. Its religious character is complex, and includes vibrant non-Christian faith communities, as well as plenty of religious “nones.”

Deepa Bharath, a reporter with The Associated Press’ Global Religion Team, recently put a spotlight on Utah’s religious diversity with two stories about interfaith engagement.

One was about Latter-day Saints who access physical and spiritual health benefits by practicing yoga and the other was about the Hindu temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, that’s breaking down barriers between different faith groups.

“The temple (Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple) is surrounded by Latter-day Saints, and a lot of people going to practice yoga there are LDS,” said Bharath, who is based in Los Angeles.

After seeing her stories, I called Bharath to learn more about what she uncovered during her reporting trip and how to lean in to your faith-related curiosity.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Kelsey Dallas: How did you end up on a reporting trip in Utah?

Deepa Bharath: Jessie (Wardarski — a visual journalist on AP’s Global Religion Team) and I realized we would both be in Salt Lake at the same time for an awards ceremony. We decided we had to do some stories, so I started looking into ideas.

I found so many, but Latter-day Saints doing yoga kind of popped out because of my own background. I think I was uniquely positioned to write this story because of my knowledge of yoga and its origins.

I started with the LDS people and they led me to the Hindu temple in Spanish Fork. It was really interesting. I didn’t quite expect to find that amount of diversity.

KD: So your research and trip changed some of your preconceived notions about religion in Utah?

DB: Yes, I was surprised. I was surprised that there was this temple in an area that is overwhelmingly LDS and even more surprised at how accepting the community was.

The LDS yoga practitioners I met with have deep knowledge of the concepts behind yoga and link it to their religion. And Phil McLemore, who was one of my main interviews, has icons in his house of different Hindu deities. I didn’t expect to see that.

And there were other types of interfaith engagement going on. Kids in the area visit the temple to volunteer and, in the process of serving, learn about this other culture.

KD: How does the Hindu temple in Utah compare to other temples in the U.S.?

DB: It’s pretty unusual because Hindu temples are usually located where there is a large Hindu community or Indian community.

You see them in Los Angeles, New Jersey and several cities in Texas.

And this temple also stands out because it’s a Hare Krishna Temple. Each temple under the ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) is unique because it’s run by a different person.

KD: What advice do you have for non-journalists who’d like to learn more about the religious communities in their neighborhood or in the places they visit?

DB: What I do is, if I see something interesting, a sign or building that’s interesting, I just walk in — without trespassing.

I just follow my natural curiosity. I’ve always been drawn to anything that looks cultural or religious. I walk in and ask questions.

Ask questions about what catches your eye in your neighborhood. That’s a great way to get to know your neighbors. It’s a great way to expand your mind and heart.

Term of the week: Prayer for relief

I’ve been reading through lawsuits somewhat regularly for the past decade, but Thursday was the first time I noticed the phrase “Prayer for relief.”

After doing some digging, I learned that this is a common phrase in civil procedures. It refers to the part of a legal complaint where the people filing the lawsuit list the “damages or remedies” they’re seeking, per Cornell’s Legal Information Institute.

“Prayer for relief is also called demand for relief,” Cornell’s article explained.

In the Justice Department’s religious freedom lawsuit against Troy, Idaho — a case I covered last week — the prayer for relief section includes requests for a ruling saying that Troy leaders violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, as well as that the church seeking to meet in the town’s downtown district should have its request granted.

