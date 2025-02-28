The skyline in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Jazz owner Ryan Smith and city and county leaders want to redevelop to create a new shopping, residential and entertainment district that will connect City Creek Mall with the Delta Center.

Utah is widely believed to be a particularly religious state, but the share of Utah adults who identify as religiously unaffiliated is actually several points higher than the national average, according to a major new religion study from Pew Research Center.

The survey, which was fielded in 2023 and 2024, showed that more than one-third of adult Utahns (34%) are religious “nones,” compared to 29% of U.S. adults overall.

The angel Moroni stands atop the Salt Lake Temple as Christmas light displays shine in the foreground at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Meanwhile, 63% of adults in Utah identify as Christian. That’s in line with the national average of 62%.

A less surprising takeaway from Pew’s new report is that Utah is home to many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Half of Utah adults identify as Latter-day Saints, while just 2% of U.S. adults overall claim the label, according to the report.

The share of Latter-day Saints in Utah is down slightly from 2007, when Pew released its first Religious Landscape Study.

In 2007, 58% of Utah adults identified as Latter-day Saints. In 2014, when Pew fielded its second RLS, 55% did.

The Very Rev. Martin Diaz conducts a service at The Cathedral of the Madeleine honoring more than 150 people who passed away and whose remains were never claimed in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Pew’s Religious Landscape Study

Pew’s report, which is nearly 400 pages long, offers an in-depth look at the U.S. religious landscape, including how it’s changed over the past two decades.

Most of the main report is focused on national trends. State-level data is available in an accompanying interactive website.

Here are some other Utah-specific religion facts from the website:

Two percent of Utah adults identify as a member of a non-Christian faith group.

Around half of Utah adults (51%) pray at least daily. That figure has dropped 16 percentage points since 2007.

Forty-three percent of adult Utahns say religion is “very important” to them.

A similar share of adult Utahns (41%) goes to religious services at least once each week. Just 33% of U.S. adults overall fall into that camp.

More than 8 in 10 Utah adults (84%) believe in God or a universal spirit, compared to 83% of all U.S. adults.

Pew’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study was conducted from July 17, 2023, to March 4, 2024, in English and Spanish.

Pew used address-based sampling to create its nationally representative sample of 36,908 U.S. adults.

The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 0.8 percentage points.