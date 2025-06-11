Relief Society General President Elaine L. Jack speaks during the General Relief Society Meeting in the Salt Lake Tabernacle part of the October 1994 general conference.

President Elaine L. Jack, who served as the 12th general president of the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1990 to 1997, died Tuesday, June 10, 2025. She was 97.

In an interview when she was first called as a general officer, Sister Jack recalled being a young girl and standing on a dirt road near her home in Cardston, Alberta, Canada. Gazing at the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains in the distance, she wondered, “Will I ever travel to the other side of those mountains?” (Church News, June 13, 1987, p. 5).

As the wife of a surgeon and then as a counselor in the Young Women general presidency and Relief Society general president, Sister Jack lived and served in many states and traveled extensively throughout the world, experiencing and appreciating a diversity of cultures.

She recognized that the Church is “full of diverse, interesting, faithful women,” she said. But she also recognized the tremendous unity that comes through the gospel of Jesus Christ.

