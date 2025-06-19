President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets 8-year-old Ella Hadley after the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

In the April 2025 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said, “The present hostility in public dialogue and on social media is alarming. Hateful words are deadly weapons. Contention prevents the Holy Ghost from being our constant companion.”

He continued by inviting followers of Jesus Christ to be examples of making peace: “We should lead the way as peacemakers. As charity becomes part of our nature, we will lose the impulse to demean others. We will stop judging others. We will have charity for those from all walks of life. Charity towards all men is essential to our progress. Charity is the foundation of a godly character.”

Since the Restoration of Jesus Christ’s Church began, leaders have continually invited Latter-day Saints — and believers everywhere — to be peacemakers.

Church News has compiled more than 130 quotes from Church leaders, including at least one from each book of scripture, each living Apostle and all 17 Presidents of the Church from the Prophet Joseph Smith to President Nelson.

President Russell M. Nelson

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 2, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Savior’s message is clear: His true disciples build, lift, encourage, persuade and inspire— no matter how difficult the situation. True disciples of Jesus Christ are peacemakers."

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Peacemakers Needed,” April 2023 general conference

“One of the best ways we can honor the Savior is to become a peacemaker.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Peacemakers Needed,” April 2023 general conference

“The Savior made this clear in His sermons to followers in both hemispheres. ‘Blessed are the peacemakers,’ He said. ‘Whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.’ And then, of course, He gave the admonition that challenges each of us: ‘Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you.’”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Peacemakers Needed,” April 2023 general conference

“Contention drives away the Spirit — every time. Contention reinforces the false notion that confrontation is the way to resolve differences; but it never is. Contention is a choice. Peacemaking is a choice. You have your agency to choose contention or reconciliation. I urge you to choose to be a peacemaker, now and always."

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Peacemakers Needed,” April 2023 general conference

“Charity is the antidote to contention. Charity is the spiritual gift that helps us to cast off the natural man, who is selfish, defensive, prideful and jealous. Charity is the principal characteristic of a true follower of Jesus Christ. Charity defines a peacemaker.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Peacemakers Needed,” April 2023 general conference

“Now, I am not talking about ‘peace at any price.’ I am talking about treating others in ways that are consistent with keeping the covenant you make when you partake of the sacrament. You covenant to always remember the Savior. In situations that are highly charged and filled with contention, I invite you to remember Jesus Christ. Pray to have the courage and wisdom to say or do what He would. As we follow the Prince of Peace, we will become His peacemakers.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Peacemakers Needed,” April 2023 general conference

“I also hope that you will look deeply into your heart to see if there are shards of pride or jealousy that prevent you from becoming a peacemaker.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Peacemakers Needed,” April 2023 general conference

“Note that we also rebuke the adversary every time we heal a misunderstanding or refuse to take offense. Instead, we can show the tender mercy that is characteristic of true disciples of Jesus Christ. Peacemakers thwart the adversary.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Peacemakers Needed,” April 2023 general conference

“God lives. Jesus is the Christ. He stands at the head of this Church. We are His servants. He will help us to become His peacemakers.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Peacemakers Needed,” April 2023 general conference

“True charity towards all men is the hallmark of peacemakers! It is imperative that we have charity in our discourse, both public and private. I thank those of you who took my previous counsel to heart. But we can still do better.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Confidence in the Presence of God,” April 2025 general conference

“As followers of Jesus Christ, we should lead the way as peacemakers. As charity becomes part of our nature, we will lose the impulse to demean others. We will stop judging others. We will have charity for those from all walks of life. Charity towards all men is essential to our progress. Charity is the foundation of a godly character.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Confidence in the Presence of God,” April 2025 general conference

“Let us plead with our Heavenly Father to fill our hearts with greater charity — especially for those who are difficult to love — for charity is a gift from our Heavenly Father for true followers of Jesus Christ. The Savior is the Prince of Peace.We are to be His instruments for peace."

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Confidence in the Presence of God,” April 2025 general conference

“Two years ago, I called upon us, as covenant followers of Jesus Christ, to be peacemakers. I repeat what I said then: ‘Anger never persuades. Hostility builds no one. Contention never leads to inspired solutions.’”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Confidence in the Presence of God,” April 2025 general conference

“You can overcome the spiritually and emotionally exhausting plagues of the world, including arrogance, pride, anger, immorality, hatred, greed, jealousy and fear.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Overcome the World and Find Rest,” October 2022 general conference

President Russell M. Nelson waves to the crowd at the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“We are followers of the Prince of Peace. Now more than ever, we need the peace only He can bring. How can we expect peace to exist in the world when we are not individually seeking peace and harmony? Brothers and sisters, I know what I am suggesting is not easy. But followers of Jesus Christ should set the example for all the world to follow. I plead with you to do all you can to end personal conflicts that are currently raging in your hearts and in your lives.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “The Power of Spiritual Momentum,” April 2022 general conference

16.

“It can be painfully difficult to let go of anger that feels so justified. It can seem impossible to forgive those whose destructive actions have hurt the innocent. And yet, the Savior admonished us to ‘forgive all men.’”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “The Power of Spiritual Momentum,” April 2022 general conference

“As followers of Jesus Christ, we plead with leaders of nations to find peaceful resolutions to their differences. We call upon people everywhere to pray for those in need, to do what they can to help the distressed, and to seek the Lord’s help in ending any major conflicts.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Preaching the Gospel of Peace,” April 2022 general conference

18.

“I love the Lord Jesus Christ and testify that His gospel is the only enduring solution for peace. His gospel is a gospel of peace.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Preaching the Gospel of Peace,” April 2022 general conference

“We have the sacred responsibility to share the power and peace of Jesus Christ with all who will listen and who will let God prevail in their lives.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Preaching the Gospel of Peace,” April 2022 general conference

20.

“Today I call upon our members everywhere to lead out in abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice. I plead with you to promote respect for all of God’s children.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Let God Prevail,” October 2020 general conference

21.

“Latter-day Saints, as with other followers of Jesus Christ, are always looking for ways to help, to lift and to love others. They who are willing to be called the Lord’s people ‘are willing to bear one another’s burdens, … to mourn with those that mourn; … and [to] comfort those that stand in need of comfort.’"

— President Russell M. Nelson, “The Second Great Commandment,” October 2019 general conference

22.

“Giving help to others — making a conscientious effort to care about others as much as or more than we care about ourselves — is our joy. Especially, I might add, when it is not convenient and when it takes us out of our comfort zone. Living that second great commandment is the key to becoming a true disciple of Jesus Christ."

— President Russell M. Nelson, “The Second Great Commandment,” October 2019 general conference

“Regardless of where we call home, members of the Church feel passionately about the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of man. Thus, our greatest joy comes as we help our brothers and sisters, no matter where we live in this wonderful world.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “The Second Great Commandment,” October 2019 general conference

24.

“May we go forward doing our best to exemplify the two great commandments — to love God and love each of His children. Arm in arm and shoulder to shoulder, may we strive to lift our brothers and sisters everywhere, in every way we can. This world will never be the same.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, NAACP Convention remarks, July 21, 2019

“We don’t have to be alike or look alike to have love for each other. We don’t even have to agree with each other to love each other. If we have any hope of reclaiming the goodwill and sense of humanity for which we yearn, it must begin with each of us, one person at a time.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, NAACP Convention remarks, July 21, 2019

26.

“On every continent and across the isles of the sea, faithful people are being gathered into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Differences in culture, language, gender, race and nationality fade into insignificance as the faithful enter the covenant path and come unto our beloved Redeemer.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, remarks at Worldwide Priesthood Celebration, June 1, 2018

“Ultimately, we realize that only the comprehension of the true Fatherhood of God can bring full appreciation of the true brotherhood of men and the true sisterhood of women. That understanding inspires us with passionate desire to build bridges of cooperation instead of walls of segregation.

“It is my prayer and blessing that I leave upon all who are listening that we may overcome any burdens of prejudice and walk uprightly with God — and with one another—in perfect peace and harmony. "

— President Russell M. Nelson, "Building Bridges," August 2018 New Era

28.

“Peacemakers could lead in the art of arbitration, give relief to the needy and bring hope to those who fear. Of such patriots, future generations would shout praises and our Eternal God would pass judgments of glory.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” October 2002 general conference

29.

“Now, as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, what does the Lord expect of us? As a Church, we must “renounce war and proclaim peace.”As individuals, we should “follow after the things which make for peace.” We should be personal peacemakers. We should live peacefully — as couples, families and neighbors. We should live by the Golden Rule. We have writings of the descendants of Judah as now merged with writings of the descendants of Ephraim. We should employ them and expand our circle of love to embrace the whole human family. We should bring divine love and revealed doctrines of restored religion to our neighbors and friends. We should serve them according to our abilities and opportunities. We should keep our principles on a high level and stand for the right. We should continue to gather scattered Israel from the four corners of the earth and offer the ordinances and covenants that seal families together forever. These blessings we are to bring to people of all nations."

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” October 2002 general conference

30.

“Ours is His supernal cause. Ours is the cause of eternal glory for all humankind. And as peacemakers, we shall be called the children of God.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” October 2002 general conference

“Because of the long history of hostility upon the earth, many feel that peace is beyond hope. I disagree. Peace is possible. We can learn to love our fellow human beings throughout the world. Whether they be Jewish, Islamic or fellow Christians, whether Hindu, Buddhist or other, we can live together with mutual admiration and respect, without forsaking our religious convictions. Things we have in common are greater than are our differences. Peace is a prime priority that pleads for our pursuit.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Blessed are the Peacemakers” October 2002 general conference

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints puts his arm around the Rev. Amos C. Brown as the church and NAACP announce a partnership at a press conference at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 14, 2021. The partnership will provide $6 million in humanitarian aid over three years to inner cities in the United States, $3 million in scholarship donations over as many years to the United Negro College Fund, and a fellowship to send up to 50 students to Ghana to learn about Black American and African history. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Jesus taught the importance of reconciliation and resolution of dispute on a personal basis. He said:

“‘Whosoever is angry with his brother … shall be in danger of the judgment. …

“‘Therefore if thou bring thy gift to the altar, and there rememberest that thy brother hath ought against thee;

“‘Leave there thy gift before the altar, and go thy way; first be reconciled to thy brother, and then come and offer thy gift.’

“The Master Teacher taught us to “forgive, if ye have ought against any: that your Father also which is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses.

“‘But if ye do not forgive, neither will your Father which is in heaven forgive your trespasses.’”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” October 2002 general conference

“Not long ago the First Presidency and the Twelve approved a public statement from which I quote: ‘It is morally wrong for any person or group to deny anyone his or her inalienable dignity on the tragic and abhorrent theory of racial or cultural superiority.

‘We call upon all people everywhere to recommit themselves to the time-honored ideals of tolerance and mutual respect. We sincerely believe that as we acknowledge one another with consideration and compassion we will discover that we can all peacefully coexist despite our deepest differences.’"

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Teach Us Tolerance and Love,” April 1994 general conference

34.

“Together we may stand, intolerant of transgression but tolerant of neighbors with differences they hold sacred. Our beloved brothers and sisters throughout the world are all children of God. He is our Father. His Son, Jesus, is the Christ. His church has been restored to the earth in these latter days to bless all of God’s children.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “Teach Us Tolerance and Love,” April 1994 general conference

35.

“His peace is not necessarily political; His peace is personal. But that spirit of inner peace is driven away by contention. Contention does not usually begin as strife between countries. More often, it starts with an individual, for we can contend within ourselves over simple matters of right and wrong. From there, contention can infect neighbors and nations like a spreading sore.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “The Canker of Contention,” April 1989 general conference

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stands in the entrance of the Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse on Sunday, June 8, 2025, prior to the temple's dedication. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“Show compassionate concern for others. Control the tongue, the pen and the word processor. Whenever tempted to dispute, remember this proverb: ‘He that is void of wisdom despiseth his neighbour: but a man of understanding holdeth his peace’ (Proverbs 11:12; see also Proverbs 17:28)."

— President Russell M. Nelson, “The Canker of Contention,” April 1989 general conference

37.

“Bridle the passion to speak or write contentiously for personal gain or glory. The Apostle Paul thus counseled the Philippians, ‘Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves’ (Philippians 2:3)."

— President Russell M. Nelson, “The Canker of Contention,” April 1989 general conference

“Personal peace is reached when one, in humble submissiveness, truly loves God. Heed carefully this scripture:

‘There was no contention in the land, because of the love of God which did dwell in the hearts of the people’ (4 Nephi 1:15; italics added; see also 4 Nephi 1:2)."

— President Russell M. Nelson, “The Canker of Contention,” April 1989 general conference

39.

“Love of God should be our aim. It is the first commandment — the foundation of faith. As we develop love of God and Christ, love of family and neighbor will naturally follow. Then will we eagerly emulate Jesus. He healed. He comforted. He taught, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God’ (Matthew 5:9; see also 3 Nephi 12:9)."

— President Russell M. Nelson, “The Canker of Contention,” April 1989 general conference

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, share a laugh with Reverend Theresa Dear, left, and Dr. Amos Brown, right, at the 110th annual national convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, July 21, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“Through love of God, the pain caused by the fiery canker of contention will be extinguished from the soul. This healing begins with a personal vow: ‘Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.’ This commitment will then spread to family and friends and will bring peace to neighborhoods and nations.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “The Canker of Contention,” April 1989 general conference

41.

“Shun contention. Seek godliness. Be enlightened by eternal truth. Be like-minded with the Lord in love and united with Him in faith. Then shall ‘the peace of God, which passeth all understanding’ (Philippians 4:7), be yours, to bless you and your posterity through generations yet to come."

— President Russell M. Nelson, “The Canker of Contention,” April 1989 general conference

The First Presidency

President Russell M. Nelson stands with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, at the beginning of the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks

42.

“Here is another fundamental teaching by Him who is our role model: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.’

“Peacemakers! How it would change personal relationships if followers of Christ would forgo harsh and hurtful words in all their communications.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, “Following Christ,” October 2024 general conference

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, take a photo with seven of their great-grandchildren during the filming for the March 2024 Friend to Friend broadcast, which aired on Saturday, March 9, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

43.

“To follow our Perfect Role Model and His prophet, we need to practice what is popularly known as the Golden Rule: ‘All things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them: for this is the law and the prophets.’ We need to love and do good to all. We need to avoid contention and be peacemakers in all our communications. This does not mean to compromise our principles and priorities but to cease harshly attacking others for theirs. That is what our Perfect Role Model did in His ministry. That is the example He set for us as He invited us to follow Him.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, “Following Christ,” October 2024 general conference

44.

“As followers of Christ, we teach and testify of Jesus Christ, our Perfect Role Model. So let us follow Him by forgoing contention. As we pursue our preferred policies in public actions, let us qualify for His blessings by using the language and methods of peacemakers. In our families and other personal relationships, let us avoid what is harsh and hateful. Let us seek to be holy, like our Savior.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, “Following Christ,” October 2024 general conference

45.

“Together we invite all people, organizations and government[s] to work with greater civility, eliminating prejudice of all kinds.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, remarks at Worldwide Priesthood Celebration, June 1 2018

46.

“The blessings of the gospel are universal, and so is the formula for peace: keep the commandments of God. War and conflict are the result of wickedness; peace is the product of righteousness.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, “World Peace,” April 1990 general conference

47.

“Jesus Christ is our Savior. He has taught us the way to live. If we follow him and have goodwill toward all men, we can have peace on earth.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, “World Peace,” April 1990 general conference

48.

“The peace the gospel brings is not just the absence of war. It is the opposite of war. Gospel peace is the opposite of any conflict, armed or unarmed. It is the opposite of national or ethnic hostilities, of civil or family strife.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, “World Peace,” April 1990 general conference

Counselors in the First Presidency, President Henry B. Eyring, left, and President Dallin H. Oaks, right, share what they have learned from President Russell M. Nelson on his 100th birthday in 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

President Henry B. Eyring

49.

“As Latter-day Saints, we should work for peace. You remember that the Lord said, ‘Therefore, renounce war and proclaim peace’ (Doctrine and Covenants 98:16).”

— President Henry B. Eyring, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” Feb. 6, 1994, BYU devotional

50.

“The path away from war and violence and toward peace is in the turning of hearts. And we wisely start with a turning in feelings toward others — those closest to us, those to whom we owe the most, those upon whom we most depend, and those with whom we want to associate most often."

— President Henry B. Eyring, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” Feb. 6, 1994, BYU devotional

51.

“No road leads to peace, for a person or for the world, unless it leads away from the effects of sin and Satan.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” Feb. 6, 1994 BYU devotional

52.

“I testify to you that you can taste peace in this life. God grants us peace as we go along the road to perfection.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” Feb. 6, 1994, BYU devotional

53.

“The change and the peace we seek comes only under the influence of the Holy Ghost.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” Feb. 6, 1994, BYU devotional

The First Presidency — from left, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, President Russell M. Nelson, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor — greet the congregation during the Saturday evening session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 1, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

54.

“When you become a peacemaker by offering the gospel of Jesus Christ, you also change by that same power.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” Feb. 6, 1994, BYU devotional

55.

“You are his disciple and that makes you a light to this people. When you act with faith to offer the gospel and peace to those around you, the light that will come to them will be more than your example and more than your words. They will feel the light of the Savior and it will have drawn them to him. You will have pointed the way President Taylor said to go. You remember his direction: ‘Peace is the gift of God. Do you want peace? Go to God. Do you want peace in your families? Go to God.’”

— President Henry B. Eyring, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” Feb. 6, 1994, BYU devotional

56.

“I pray that you will offer peace, and so as peacemakers become the children of God. I testify to you that I know the Savior spoke the truth when he said, both of you and of me, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers.’”

— President Henry B. Eyring, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” Feb. 6, 1994, BYU devotional

57.

“Happily I am seeing more and more skillful peacemakers who calm troubled waters before harm is done. You could be one of those peacemakers, whether you are in the conflict or an observer.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, “Our Hearts Knit as One,” October 2008 general conference

President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sits with his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, right, at a press conference in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

58.

“One way I have seen it done is to search for anything on which we agree. To be that peacemaker, you need to have the simple faith that as children of God, with all our differences, it is likely that in a strong position we take, there will be elements of truth. The great peacemaker, the restorer of unity, is the one who finds a way to help people see the truth they share. That truth they share is always greater and more important to them than their differences. You can help yourself and others to see that common ground if you ask for help from God and then act. He will answer your prayer to help restore peace, as He has mine.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, “Our Hearts Knit as One,” October 2008 general conference

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Feb. 6, 2024. Front row, left to right: President Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook, and Elder D. Todd Christofferson. Back row, left to right: Elder Neil L. Andersen, Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares, and Elder Patrick Kearon. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Jeffrey R. Holland

59.

“The promise of being a peacemaker is that you will have the Holy Ghost for your constant companion and blessings will flow to you ‘without compulsory means’ forever. No one can employ a sharp tongue or unkind words and still ‘sing the song of redeeming love.’”

— President Jeffrey R. Holland, “Not as the World Giveth,” April 2021 general conference

60.

“In such an invitation to be His disciple and to try to do as He did, Jesus is asking us to be instruments of His grace — to be ‘ambassadors for Christ’ in ‘the ministry of reconciliation,’ as Paul described it to the Corinthians. The Healer of every wound, He who rights every wrong, asks us to labor with Him in the daunting task of peacemaking in a world that won’t find it any other way."

— President Jeffrey R. Holland, “The Ministry of Reconciliation,” October 2018 general conference

61.

“My beloved friends, in our shared ministry of reconciliation, I ask us to be peacemakers—to love peace, to seek peace, to create peace, to cherish peace. I make that appeal in the name of the Prince of Peace, who knows everything about being ‘wounded in the house of [His] friends’ but who still found the strength to forgive and forget — and to heal — and be happy."

— President Jeffrey R. Holland, “The Ministry of Reconciliation,” October 2018 general conference

62.

“I am grateful that God is merciful and a peacemaker because I need mercy and the world needs peace.”

— President Jeffrey R. Holland, “Be Ye Therefore Perfect — Eventually,” October 2017 general conference

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland hugs President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, back to camera, after the Saturday morning session of the 187th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf

63.

“As fellow sons and daughters of our Heavenly Father, we have the responsibility and opportunity to promote peace and harmony among all of God’s children. During a recent visit to Auschwitz in Poland and Plötzensee Prison in Berlin, I was reminded of the atrocities that can occur when we fail to love one another as brothers and sisters.

“I have shared before that if we only would focus on the life experiences and hopes we have in common, it should not be too hard to get along with individuals, communities and nations — regardless of where we live and regardless of what our backgrounds or life circumstances may be.

“If world history has taught us anything, we learn that it is a human tendency to think of ourselves as being the “good guys” — as the heroes of the story. And those who think and behave differently? Well, they are the ‘bad guys.’ When we see others as enemies, we look for the worst in them and the best in us.

“The gospel of Jesus Christ teaches us to magnify the love in our heart until we see all men and women as our neighbors — as our brothers and sisters. His gospel unites and unifies every man, woman and child. It teaches that we are not enemies but are of one divine and eternal family; sons and daughters of a loving Heavenly Father.”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, social media post, July 10, 2024

Elder David A. Bednar

64.

“A specific skin color, nationality, social class, religion or other factors do not make one individual better than or superior to another.

“I represent a faith with approximately 18 million members living in more than 175 nations. My intent today is to share with you briefly what our faith does around the world to empower our youth and young adults. Our Church focuses on helping young people to learn, to act, to serve and to become.

“An example of a principle we teach our youth is that all people are your brothers and sisters. Of course, including young people who are different from you or disagree with you.”

— Elder David A. Bednar, International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference, Feb. 19, 2025

Elder Quentin L. Cook

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints talks with Elder Quentin L. Cook in the entrance of the Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse on Sunday, June 8, 2025, prior to the temple's dedication. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

65.

“For those of us in the Church striving to be peaceable followers of Christ, a brighter day awaits us as we focus on our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook, “Be Peaceable Followers of Christ,” October 2007 general conference

Elder D. Todd Christofferson

66.

“There is much in public and personal discourse today that is malicious and mean-spirited. There is much conversation that is vulgar and profane, even among youth. This sort of speech is a ‘weapon of rebellion’ against God, ‘full of deadly poison.’”

— Elder D. Todd Christofferson, “Burying Our Weapons of Rebellion,” October 2024 general conference

Elder Neil L. Andersen

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, right, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with Elder Neil L. Andersen, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

67.

“The Lord taught how to live, then and now, in a contemptuous world. ‘Blessed are the peacemakers,’ He declared, ‘for they shall be called the children of God.’

“By the shield of our faith in Jesus Christ, we become peacemakers, quenching — meaning to calm, cool or extinguish — all the fiery darts of the adversary."

— Elder Neil L. Andersen, “Following Jesus: Being a Peacemaker,” April 2022 general conference

68.

“How does a peacemaker calm and cool the fiery darts? Certainly not by shrinking before those who disparage us. Rather, we remain confident in our faith, sharing our beliefs with conviction but always void of anger or malice.”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen, “Following Jesus: Being a Peacemaker,” April 2022 general conference

69.

“Because of social media platforms, one voice of disbelief can appear to be a multitude of negative voices, but even if it is a multitude of voices, we choose the path of peacemakers.”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen, “Following Jesus: Being a Peacemaker,” April 2022 general conference

70.

“We genuinely love and care for all our neighbors, whether or not they believe as we do. Jesus taught us in the parable of the Good Samaritan that those of different beliefs should sincerely reach out to help anyone in need, being peacemakers, pursuing good and noble causes.”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen, “Following Jesus: Being a Peacemaker,” April 2022 general conference

71.

“Some of the attacks upon the Savior were so malicious that He said nothing. ‘And the chief priests and scribes … vehemently accused him … and mocked him,’ but Jesus ‘answered [them] nothing.’ There are times when being a peacemaker means that we resist the impulse to respond and instead, with dignity, remain quiet."

— Elder Neil L. Andersen, “Following Jesus: Being a Peacemaker,” April 2022 general conference

Elder Ronald A. Rasband

Elder Ronald A. Rasband speaks about President Russell M. Nelson's prophetic guidance of BYU during the annual University Conference in the Marriott Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Provo, Utah. | BYU

72.

“Our words can be supportive or angry, joyful or mean, compassionate or tossed aside. In the heat of the moment, words can sting and sink painfully deep into the soul—and stay there. Our words on the internet, texting, social media or tweets take on a life of their own. So be careful what you say and how you say it. In our families, especially with husbands, wives and children, our words can bring us together or drive a wedge between us.

“Let me suggest three simple phrases that we can use to take the sting out of difficulties and differences, lift and reassure each other:

“‘Thank you.’

“‘I am sorry.’

“And ‘I love you.’

“Do not save these humble phrases for a special event or catastrophe. Use them often and sincerely, for they show regard for others. Talk is growing cheap; do not follow that pattern.”

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband, “Words Matter,” April 2024 general conference

Elder Gary E. Stevenson

73.

“As disciples of Christ, we are His ensign. We develop and display His attributes to honor, respect and glorify Him. We can wave a variety of flags demonstrating Christlike behavior.

“Today I share four metaphorical flags — ensigns, banners — that might enhance you as you strive to follow the example of the Savior in your life. Consider each of them a call to action:

“1. Wave the ensign of peacemaker.

“‘Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God’ (Matthew 5:9).

“2. Carry the standard of understanding.

“‘And with all thy getting get understanding’ (Proverbs 4:7).

“3. Raise the banner of the Restoration.

“‘Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven’ (Matthew 5:16).

“4. Be a flag bearer of engagement.

“‘When ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God’ (Mosiah 2:17).

“May each of us, as disciples of Jesus Christ — representing Him and the Church of Jesus Christ — proudly carry His banner, the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

— Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Facebook post, Jan. 26, 2025

74.

“A peacemaker must consider the needs of the other as much as or more than their own. This perspective of a peacemaker not only calls for individual responsibility but also underscores our connection to all people.”

— Elder Gary E. Stevenson, “Banners for Discipleship,” Jan. 21, 2025, BYU devotional

75.

“So carry the flag of a peacemaker. Be a peacemaker.”

— Elder Gary E. Stevenson, “Banners for Discipleship,” Jan. 21, 2025, BYU devotional

76.

“Albert Einstein once said, ‘Peace cannot be kept by force. It can only be achieved by understanding.’”

— Elder Gary E. Stevenson, “Banners for Discipleship,” Jan. 21, 2025, BYU devotional

77.

“Judge Thomas B. Griffith, a Church member and a retired U.S. circuit judge, advocated for awareness that civic charity — the idea that we owe each other kindness and respect in the public sphere — is a cornerstone of democratic engagement. We are informed by the wise words of King Benjamin, ‘When ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God.’"

— Elder Gary E. Stevenson, “Banners for Discipleship,” Jan. 21, 2025, BYU devotional

Elder Dale G. Renlund

78.

“I testify that as we ‘shun contention’ and become ‘like-minded with the Lord in love and united with Him in faith,’ His peace will be ours.”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund, “The Peace of Christ Abolishes Enmity,” October 2021 general conference

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson and Elder Dale G. Renlund were named to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

79.

“When love of Christ envelops our lives, we approach disagreements with meekness, patience and kindness. We worry less about our own sensitivities and more about our neighbor’s. We ‘seek to moderate and unify.’ We do not engage in ‘doubtful disputations,’ judge those with whom we disagree, or try to cause them to stumble. Instead, we assume that those with whom we disagree are doing the best they can with the life experiences they have.”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund, “The Peace of Christ Abolishes Enmity,” October 2021 general conference

Elder Gerrit W. Gong

80.

“Thank you for reaching inward and outward as a peacemaking disciple of Jesus Christ. Thank you for living the restored gospel with serendipity and intentionality, for joyfully obeying His commandments, knowing He gives them in perfect love so we can be truly happy and truly free.”

— Elder Gerrit W. Gong, “Our Own Best Story,” April 11, 2023, BYU devotional

Elder Ulisses Soares

81.

“While peacebuilding does not always come easily or naturally, it is a prize worthy of our finest and most determined efforts. The reward for such sacrifice and labor, however, is a gift that transcends even this world. ‘Blessed are the peacemakers,’ Jesus taught, ‘for they shall be called the children of God.’ May we each consider how we may become better peacemakers, at home and abroad. And may God’s blessings be upon you in this most honorable cause.”

— Elder Ulisses Soares, “International Religious Freedom Summit,” Feb. 3, 2025

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares and Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meet together before the Saturday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patrick Kearon

82.

“We need to listen to, we need to watch, we need to talk to those who don’t share our ideas.”

— Elder Patrick Kearon, “Avoiding the Poles: Lifting Society through Service, Dialogue and Understanding,” Dec. 1, 2020, Ensign College devotional

83.

“Watch your rhetoric and be calm. Be considerate. Be thoughtful as you consider the ideas, the ideologies, the positions of others. Come close and understand them. You may never fully agree and that’s OK, but be a voice for peace and get involved at suitable points in your life in the leadership of schools, universities, cities, counties, states, nations.”

— Elder Patrick Kearon, “Avoiding the Poles: Lifting Society through Service, Dialogue and Understanding,” Dec. 1, 2020, Ensign College devotional

84.

“You have the gospel as your foundation. You have been taught that we must be peacemakers, and this is a work for you to do.”

— Elder Patrick Kearon, “Avoiding the Poles: Lifting Society through Service, Dialogue and Understanding,” Dec. 1, 2020, Ensign College devotional

Prophets of the Restoration

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Thomas S. Monson speaks during the Sunday morning session of 181st Annual General Conference in April 2011 in Salt Lake City. | Tom Smart, Deseret News

President Thomas S. Monson

85.

“We are reminded that ‘anger doesn’t solve anything. It builds nothing, but it can destroy everything.’ The consequences of conflict are so devastating that we yearn for guidance — even a way to ensure our success as we seek the path to peace. What is the way to obtain such a universal blessing? Are there prerequisites? Let us remember that to obtain God’s blessings, one must do God’s bidding. May I suggest three ideas to prompt our thinking and guide our footsteps:

“Search inward; “Reach outward; and “Look heavenward.”

— President Thomas S. Monson, “Finding Peace,” March 2004 Ensign

President Gordon B. Hinckley

President Gordon B. Hinckley speaks on Oct. 2, 1999, during the opening session of October 1999 general conference, the first time conference was broadcast on the internet. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

86.

“When all is said and done, we of this Church are people of peace. We are followers of our Redeemer, the Lord Jesus Christ, who was the Prince of Peace.”

— President Gordon B. Hinckley, “War and Peace,” April 2003 general conference

A portrait of Howard W. Hunter, who was the 14th President of the Church from 1994 to 1995, was painted by William F. Whitaker Jr. | Provided by LDS.org

President Howard W. Hunter

87.

“Those who are filled with the love of Christ do not seek to force others to do better; they inspire others to do better.”

— President Howard W. Hunter, “A More Excellent Way,” April 1992 general conference

President Ezra Taft Benson

88.

“The price of peace is righteousness. Men and nations may loudly proclaim, ‘Peace, peace,’ but there shall be no peace until individuals nurture in their souls those principles of personal purity, integrity and character which foster the development of peace. Peace cannot be imposed. It must come from the lives and hearts of men. There is no other way.”

— President Ezra Taft Benson, “Purposeful Living,” Listen, A Journal of Better Living, January–March 1955

President Ronald Reagan meets with President Ezra Taft Benson at Church headquarters in September of 1984. | LDS Church History Library

President Spencer W. Kimball

U. S. President Jimmy Carter and President Spencer W. Kimball of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enjoy the program in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Dec. 2, 1978. They were in the tabernacle for National Family Week. | Archivos de Deseret News

89.

“Service to others deepens and sweetens this life while we are preparing to live in a better world. It is by serving that we learn how to serve. When we are engaged in the service of our fellowmen, not only do our deeds assist them, but we put our own problems in a fresher perspective. When we concern ourselves more with others, there is less time to be concerned with ourselves. In the midst of the miracle of serving, there is the promise of Jesus that by losing ourselves, we find ourselves. (See Matthew 10:39.)

“Not only do we ‘find’ ourselves in terms of acknowledging divine guidance in our lives, but the more we serve our fellowmen in appropriate ways, the more substance there is to our souls. We become more significant individuals as we serve others. We become more substantive as we serve others — indeed, it is easier to ‘find’ ourselves because there is so much more of us to find!”

— President Spencer W. Kimball, “The Abundant Life,” July 1978 Ensign

President Harold B. Lee

90.

“Our success … will be measured in part by our capacity to love those whom we seek to lead and to serve. When we truly love others it can eliminate the bad motives that often prevail in human relationships. When we truly love others we will act in their eternal interests and not to meet our own ego needs."

— President Harold B. Lee, “By Love Unfeigned,” Regional Representatives’ Seminar, April 3, 1969.

President Joseph Fielding Smith

91.

“Remember, everyone has weaknesses, and there are at least two sides to every story. If you err in judgment, be sure you err on the side of love and mercy.”

— President Joseph Fielding Smith, “The Life of Joseph Fielding Smith”

92.

“I believe it is our solemn duty to love one another, to believe in each other, to have faith in each other, that it is our duty to overlook the faults and the failings of each other, and not to magnify them in our own eyes nor before the eyes of the world.”

— President Joseph Fielding Smith, Conference Report, April 1915, page 119

President David O. McKay

President Lyndon B. Johnson, right center, during a 1964 visit to Utah, with Church President David O. McKay. | Deseret News Archives

93.

“Peace will come and be maintained only through the triumph of the principles of peace, and by the consequent subjection of the enemies of peace, which are hatred, envy, ill-gotten gain, the exercise of unrighteous dominion of men. Yielding to these evils brings misery to the individual, unhappiness to the home, war among nations”

— President David O. McKay, “Gospel Ideals,” p. 280

President George Albert Smith

94.

“I would not knowingly wound the feelings of any, not even one who may have wronged me, but would seek to do him good and make him my friend.”

— President George A. Smith, “President George Albert Smith’s Creed,” Improvement Era, April 1950, page 262.

President Heber J. Grant

95.

“We earnestly implore all members of the Church to love their brethren and sisters, and all peoples whoever and wherever they are; to banish hate from their lives, to fill their hearts with charity, patience, long-suffering and forgiveness.”

— President Heber J. Grant, message from the First Presidency, Conference Report, October 1939, page 8

96.

“Make a motto in life: always try and assist someone else to carry his burden. The true key to happiness in life is to labor for the happiness of others.”

— President Heber J. Grant, Improvement Era, Vol. 5, No. 4, February 1902

President Heber J. Grant, right, speaks into a microphone as part of the first radio broadcast on KZN (now KSL) on May 6, 1922. Elder George Albert Smith, middle left, and Augusta Grant, center, listen and look on. | Utah State Historical Society

President Joseph F. Smith

97.

“For years it has been held that peace comes only by preparation for war; the present conflict should prove that peace comes only by preparing for peace, through training the people in righteousness and justice, and selecting rulers who respect the righteous will of the people. …

“There is only one thing that can bring peace into the world. It is the adoption of the gospel of Jesus Christ, rightly understood, obeyed and practiced by rulers and people alike”

— President Joseph F. Smith, “Teachings of Presidents of the Church,”

President Lorenzo Snow

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are photographed circa 1900. From left, President George Q. Cannon, first counselor; President Lorenzo Snow; and President Joseph F. Smith, second counselor. | Church History Catalog, Fox and Symons photography studio

98.

“We have just got to feel … that there are other people besides ourselves; we have got to look into the hearts and feelings of others, and become more godly than what we are now."

— President Lorenzo Snow, "Teachings of Presidents of the Church"

President Wilford Woodruff

99.

“Kind words are far better than harsh words. If, when we have difficulties one with another, we would be kind and affable to each other, we would save ourselves a great deal of trouble.”

— President Wilford Woodruff, Deseret Weekly, June 22, 1889

100.

“Be kind to one another. Do not find fault with one another. … Bear one another up."

— President Wilford Woodruff, Deseret Weekly, Oct. 22, 1892

Wilford Woodruff was President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1889 to 1898. | Church History Library

101.

“It is vain to profess a love for God while speaking evil of or doing wrong to His children. The sacred covenants we have made with Him strictly impose upon us the duties we owe to one another; and the great office of religion is to teach us how to perform those duties so as to produce the greatest happiness for ourselves and for our fellow-beings.”

— President Wilford Woodruff, “An Epistle to the Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Millennial Star, Nov. 14, 1887

President John Taylor

102.

“Peace is the gift of God. Do you want peace? Go to God. Do you want peace in your families? Go to God. Do you want peace to brood over your families? If you do, live your religion, and the very peace of God will dwell and abide with you, for that is where peace comes from, and it do[es]n’t dwell anywhere else.”

— President John Taylor, "Teachings of Presidents of the Church"

President Brigham Young

103.

“It is folly in the extreme for persons to say that they love God, when they do not love their brethren; and it is of no use for them to say that they have confidence in God, when they have none in righteous men, for they do not know anything about God.”

— President Brigham Young, Journal of Discourse, vol. 4, pp. 295-302

President Joseph Smith

The Prophet Joseph Smith Jr. and his older brother Hyrum Smith are depicted in a statue on horseback at sunset in Nauvoo on Monday, June 5, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

104.

“He that does not strive with all his powers of body and mind, with all his influence at home and abroad — and cause others to do so too — to seek peace and maintain it for his own benefit and convenience, and for the honor of his State, nation, and country, has no claim on the clemency [mercy] of man; nor should he be entitled to the friendship of woman or the protection of government.

“He is the canker-worm to gnaw his own vitals; and the vulture to prey upon his own body; and he is, as to his own prospects and prosperity in life, a [destroyer] of his own pleasure.

“A community of such beings are not far from hell on earth, and should be let alone as unfit for the smiles of the free or praise of the brave.”

— Joseph Smith, Letter to Citizens of Missouri, March 8, 1844

105.

“But the peacemaker, O give ear to him! for the words of his mouth and his doctrine drop like the rain and distil as the dew. They are like the gentle mist upon the herbs and as the moderate shower upon the grass.

“Animation, virtue, love, contentment, philanthropy, benevolence, compassion, humanity and friendship push life into bliss: and men, a little below the angels, exercising their powers, privileges and knowledge according to the order, rules and regulations of revelation, by Jesus Christ, dwell together in unity; and the sweet odor that is wafted by the breath of joy and satisfaction from their righteous communion is like the rich perfume from the consecrated oil that was poured upon the head of Aaron, or like the luscious fragrance that rises from the field of Arabian spices. Yea, more, the voice of the peacemaker —

“‘It is like the music of the spheres — ‘“It charms our souls and calms our fears; “‘It turns the world to Paradise, “‘And men to pearls of greater price.’”

— Joseph Smith, Letter to Citizens of Missouri, March 8, 1844

106.

“Brethren beloved, continue in brotherly love; walk in meekness, watching unto prayer, that you be not overcome. Follow after peace, as said our beloved brother Paul, that you may be the children of our Heavenly Father [see Romans 14:19].”

— Joseph Smith, Letter to the Church in Thompson, Ohio, Feb. 6, 1833

107.

“Humanity towards all, reason and refinement to enforce virtue, and good for evil are … eminently designed to cure more disorders of society than an appeal to arms, or even argument untempered with friendship. … Our motto, then, is Peace with all! If we have joy in the love of God, let us try to give a reason of that joy, which all the world cannot gainsay or resist.”

— Joseph Smith, Editorial, Feb. 16-17, 1844, as published in Times and Seasons

108.

“If you will put away from your midst all evil speaking, backbiting and ungenerous thoughts and feelings: humble yourselves and cultivate every principle of virtue and love, then will the blessings of Jehovah rest upon you, and you will yet see good and glorious days; peace will be within your gates and prosperity in your borders.”

— Joseph Smith, Letter to the Saints in Kirtland, Ohio, Oct. 19, 1840

109.

“I have the most liberal sentiments, and feelings of charity towards all sects, parties and denominations; and the rights and liberties of conscience, I hold most sacred and dear, and despise no man for differing with me in matters of opinion.”

— Joseph Smith, Letter to Isaac Galland, March 22, 1839

110.

“It is a love of liberty which inspires my soul — civil and religious liberty to the whole of the human race. Love of liberty was diffused into my soul by my grandfathers while they dandled me on their knees."

— Joseph Smith, Discourse, July 9, 1843

111.

“We will … cultivate peace and friendship with all, mind our own business and come off with flying colors, respected, because, in respecting others, we respect ourselves.”

— Joseph Smith, Letter to Editor, Feb. 10, 1844

112.

“Although I never feel to force my doctrine upon any person, I rejoice to see prejudice give way to truth, and the traditions of men dispersed by the pure principles of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

— Joseph Smith, History, 1838–1856, vol. E-1 [1 July 1843–April 30, 1844]

General officers and authorities

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, and her husband Doug Johnson and Elder Jack N. Gerard, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife Claudette Gerard walk to the European Union Parliament in Brussels on Monday, March 4, 2024. President Johnson offered remarks titled, “Empowering Women’s Freedom of Religion and Belief.” | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

113.

“Reaching across faith boundaries builds peace and empowers our global sisterhood. Friends, we can achieve what no government can: a global sisterhood of peacemakers.”

— President Camille N. Johnson, address at the European Union Parliament, March 4, 2024

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency

114.

“The Savior is the ultimate source of relief. ... None of us are the Savior, but we can partner with Him in helping to save others and providing relief.”

— Sister J. Anette Dennis, Church News video, Sept. 14, 2023

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency

115.

“On the path of forgiveness and healing lies a choice not to perpetuate unhealthy patterns or relationships in our families or elsewhere. To all within our influence, we can offer kindness for cruelty, love for hate, gentleness for abrasiveness, safety for distress, and peace for contention.”

— Sister Kristin M. Yee, “Beauty for Ashes: The Healing Path of Forgiveness,” October 2022 general conference

President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president

116.

“Sometimes our light is the most powerful thing that you bring to a situation.”

— President Emily Belle Freeman, seminary graduation in Dublin, Ireland, Nov. 2, 2024

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency

117.

“Love is the thing that changes hearts. It is the purest motive of all, and others can feel it.”

— Sister Tamara W. Runia, “Seeing God’s Family through the Overview Lens,” October 2023 general conference

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency

118.

“I love the fact that every time we help others or serve, something is transformed inside of us. Something is changing in our hearts or minds, and I love that we can become a better person just by serving.”

— Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, ministry in Tennessee, Nov. 4, 2023

President Susan H. Porter, Primary general president

119.

“No matter the scale, when we overlook our differences and focus on our common desire to lift and bless those in need, we can bring peace to the world, one friendship and one burden lifted at a time.”

— President Susan H. Porter, Second International Dialogue of Civilizations & Tolerance in the United Arab Emirates, February 2025

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency

120.

“It is impossible in this life to fully comprehend the ripple effect of the good we do, the kindness we render or the invitations we extend. May we always remember that when we talk about gathering Israel or building the kingdom of God we are talking about people. We are gathering people. The kingdom of God is people.”

— Sister Amy A. Wright, Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 25, 2022

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency

121.

“Everyday I need to get up and remind myself, that if I’m seeking kindness in the world, I remember that it starts with me as I go about my day.”

— Sister Tracy Y. Browning, social media post, Dec. 29, 2023

General Authority Seventies

122.

“Intentionally remembering Jesus Christ always is powerful; it gives me added strength to ‘keep his commandments which he has given me.’ It helps me to be nicer, to smile for no reason, to be a peacemaker, to avoid conflict, to let God prevail in my life.”

— Elder Joaquin E. Costa, “The Power of Jesus Christ in Our Lives Every Day” October 2023 general conference

123.

Elder Vern P. Stanfill, a General Authority Seventy, speaks about being a peacemaker during a devotional at Brigham Young University on March 1, 2022. | Credit: BYU Photo

“I encourage you to use every talent and every bit of knowledge and inspiration you have to change the world, but while you are doing that, I invite you to make a difference in the world by being true peacemakers.”

— Elder Vern P. Stanfill, “Blessed are the Peacemakers” March 1, 2022, BYU devotional

124.

“I believe that the expectation — the ‘do,’ in this case — and the promised blessing may be grander than they appear at first. Is a peacemaker simply one who literally makes peace, resolves conflict, diffuses contention or calms tense situations? Is a peacemaker a person who is gifted in the art of diplomacy, a good negotiator or a mediator? Or is it someone capable of using words to bring ­others to their way of thinking? Perhaps all of these qualities are necessary, but I believe the Savior is speaking of another kind of peacemaker. I believe He is speaking of those who extend the peace that He offers. They act in peace, peace is written on their countenances, and they represent the Prince of Peace.”

— Elder Vern P. Stanfill, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” March 1, 2022, BYU devotional

125.

“The Oxford English Dictionary defines a peacemaker as a person who ‘brings about peace,’ especially by reconciling adversaries. King Benjamin taught, ‘The natural man is an enemy to God’ (Mosiah 3:19). Maybe the Savior was speaking of peacemakers as those who are reconciled with God and who help others do the same by bringing them the peace the Savior offers."

— Elder Vern P. Stanfill, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” March 1, 2022, BYU devotional

126.

“Now, if you are thinking that being a peacemaker is too lofty an aspiration for you, I want to assure you that it is not. That is the beauty of it. Everyone can develop this attribute. If we look to the ministry of Christ, we see many examples of how He extended peace and comfort to those in need and helped them to draw closer to God.”

— Elder Vern P. Stanfill, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” March 1, 2022, BYU devotional

127.

“Each of you may be able to identify individuals in your life who have been true peacemakers — those who have brought you closer to the Savior by caring, loving, inviting and extending the peace that He offers you. I believe these are the peacemakers the Savior blesses. These are the peacemakers the world needs so desperately now, and they will be remembered for all eternity for making a difference."

— Elder Vern P. Stanfill, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” March 1, 2022, BYU devotional

128.

“We take upon ourselves the name of Christ. We should learn of Him and do our best to emulate who He is. The person who can extend the peace the Savior offers is the person who understands the pure love of Christ. This person looks upon others as God sees them and acts accordingly. And it shall be well with them.”

— Elder Vern P. Stanfill, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” March 1, 2022, BYU devotional

Scriptures

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reads scripture in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

129.

“Therefore, renounce war and proclaim peace, and seek diligently to turn the hearts of the children to their fathers, and the hearts of the fathers to the children.”

— Doctrine and Covenants 98:16

130.

“And ye will not have a mind to injure one another, but to live peaceably, and to render to every man according to that which is his due.”

— Mosiah 4:13

A group of youth read the scriptures. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

131.

“For verily, verily I say unto you, he that hath the spirit of contention is not of me, but is of the devil, who is the father of contention, and he stirreth up the hearts of men to contend with anger, one with another.

“Behold, this is not my doctrine, to stir up the hearts of men with anger, one against another; but this is my doctrine, that such things should be done away.”

— 3 Nephi 11:29-30

132.

“Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.”

— Matthew 5:9

A woman studies the scriptures. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

133.

“Thou hast taken Zion to thine own bosom, from all thy creations, from all eternity to all eternity; and naught but peace, justice, and truth is the habitation of thy throne.”

— Moses 7:31

134.

“When thou comest nigh unto a city to fight against it, then proclaim peace unto it.”

— Deuteronomy 20:10