I don’t think anyone dreams of being a religion reporter when they grow up.

It’s not the type of job you bring up during playground debates on the relative merits of being a fireman, superhero or unicorn trainer.

Instead, religion reporter is the type of role you start thinking of when you’re already mostly grown.

Some of my reporter friends adopted the dream while in college, as I did, while others were already full-time reporters when they discovered the magic of writing about faith.

And it really is magic, if you ask me. Religion is an endlessly fascinating topic, the kind of beat that allows you to write about politics, sports, psychedelic mushrooms, outer space and reality TV all at once, as I did over the past 11 years at the Deseret News.

But now, I’m stepping away from that magic, at least for a little while.

I’ve accepted a job as managing editor of SCOTUSblog, where I’ll still be able to dabble in religion writing, but mostly think about the Supreme Court.

Even two weeks after making the decision, I’m still sort of shocked to read that sentence: I’m stepping away.

I’ve loved this work and will miss it — and this newsletter! — dearly, but I feel confident that now is the right time to try something new and to reorient my relationship to religion. It’s the right time to focus on my faith again, and not just faith stories.

Although I’m moving on, this newsletter isn’t going anywhere.

My former editors at the Deseret News will keep it going with writers that I’m grateful to call my friends.

Please keep following along and celebrating the wild, wonderful world of religion.

Term of the week: SCOTUSblog

As I noted above, my new job is with SCOTUSblog. The “SCOTUS” part of the name is an acronym for Supreme Court of the United States.

SCOTUSblog was founded in 2002 and provides in-depth, nonbiased analysis of the Supreme Court’s work. It’s perhaps best known for hosting a chatroom, or live blog, on Supreme Court decision days.

SCOTUSblog was an important resource for me during my time at the Deseret News. I’m honored to now have an opportunity to help lead the site.

The Forward’s recent feature on a Jewish farmer in Illinois who is working with a dying synagogue in Pennsylvania is as powerful as it is surprising. It’s a testament to what’s possible when strangers become friends.

Speaking of powerful stories, The Atlantic’s recent essay on the death penalty left me wrestling with dozens of difficult, faith-related questions.

In mid-May, Deseret’s Margaret Darby had a chance to visit the set for “The Chosen” in rural Utah. I loved the story she did about fans of the show who flew in from all over the world to help with filming.

Thank you all for following my work. Your support has meant the world to me.

I hope you’ll share that same support with the new shepherds of this newsletter. The Deseret News does amazing work, and I’m looking forward to reading State of Faith week after week moving forward.