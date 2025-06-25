A new "Love, Share and Invite" video features Church leaders recounting simple member invitations that lead to the leaders' own conversions. The leaders include — pictured from left to right and from top row to the bottom — Elder Patrick Kearon, Sister Tracy Y. Browning and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus; Elder Hugo E. Martinez, Elder Jörg Klebingat and Takashi Wada; and Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, Elders Yoon Hwan Choi and Elder Edward Dube.

A new video summarizes leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recounting how simple member invitations contributed to their respective conversions.

The two-minute video — dubbed a “mash-up,” since it is built from clips of longer videos from many of the same and other Church leaders — features Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, eight General Authority Seventies and two general presidency counselors in Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus of the Young Women.

It also highlights a variety of simple invitations — to attend worship services, to accept a ride to church meetings, to join a family in their home, to enjoy a meal together or to participate in a youth conference or even just play ping pong.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.