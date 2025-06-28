In this Deseret News video, opinion editor Jay Evensen reflects ongoing struggle for freedom and democracy in Bangladesh.

The ongoing struggle for freedom and democracy in Bangladesh has a profound impact on South Asia, the United States and Utah.

In this Deseret News video, opinion editor Jay Evensen reflects on his recent assignment to that country, his 28-year relationship with the nation’s current interim leader, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, and the blood, sacrifice and overall vision that are combining to compel Bangladeshis in their quest for a brighter future.

The road from oppression to liberty in a troubled land

“I can’t think of any other story going on in the world right now that I think is more exciting and more interesting than what is happening in Bangladesh,” Evensen says.